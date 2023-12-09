Voices of Yorkshire: Choir releases first album to raise money for Dementia UK

A choir’s gift of song sees voices raised as one – to celebrate the season of giving this Christmas.

Voices of Yorkshire, with around 400 members across the region, has released its very first festive album to raise funds for Dementia UK.

And while this winter season glistens with frosted cheer, it's been nearly a full year in the making through heatwaves and summer.

To choir co-founder Nick Ingram, all the effort has been for a very special cause, and it's proved to be good fun.

Pictured promoting their Christmas album members of the Voices of Yorkshire Choir at the Cow and Calf rocks at Ilkley. Picture Gerard Binks

“ What I love about Christmas songs is there's so much variety," he added. “It's just a celebration of what's a lovely time of year for most people."

Voices of Yorkshire has six groups in the region, spanning from Bingley to Pudsey, Skipton, Menston, Oakworth, and Silsden.

All through this year members have been fundraising for their chosen charity, Dementia UK, with on-stage performances at the King's Hall in Ilkley and Crickfest in Cullingworth.

Then a tour of summer galas and fayres, before the busiest festive season of all. Now, the highlight is the release of this first charity Christmas album, 'By 'Eck It's Christmas'.

Back in February, Mr Ingram began working on the tracks. He spent the heatwave in May and June crafting the harmonies. In September, after a hot summer of rehearsals singing carols in flipflops, choristers came together to record the album.

Produced by Andy Thornton, from The Guiseley Brothers, it is now available on all major streaming platforms from Amazon to Apple Music or Spotify.

There are classics, such as White Christmas, and the Frankie Goes to Hollywood hit Power of Love, while members were joined by Showkids who sang Sparkle and Shine from Nativity.

"We have a folky version of Auld Lang Syne, some catchy, cheesy ones, and a Medley of different Christmas songs," said Mr Ingram. "It has been so much fun."

But while Christmas for many is the season of joy, for others it can prove to be the loneliest and saddest time of the year, and there is also a very serious side to the album, he added.

Raising money for Dementia UK, funds will go towards vital research as well as the charity's Admiral Nurses programme, which gives round-the-clock care and support when needed.

To back the campaign, every time an album is purchased and a track is downloaded the funds will go directly to Dementia UK.

Choir members will also be collecting at upcoming concerts.

"It's been a real pleasure to be able to bring hundreds and hundreds of singers together," said Mr Ingram.