Volunteers knit Christmas jumper - for Yorkshire gritter

The 35-strong creative team spent 4,500 hours piecing together the jumper – thought to be one of the biggest ever created – over the past 12 months.

The festive covering features ginger bread men, Christmas trees and snowmen in the design of the sheeting, which covers the entire back end of the lorry, called Goldie.

A Santa Claus hat also sits on the roof of Goldie’s cab.

Volunteers from Ripon Community Poppy Group have created what's thought to be one of the biggest Christmas jumpers ever made. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 2nd December 2024.

The lorry is due to set off on a 900-mile tour of the UK visiting schools near engineering firm Econ’s regional depots ahead of winter.

Stuart Martin, head of the Ripon Community Poppy Project, said: “Creating this jumper and hat for Goldie the Gritter has been such a joy for our volunteers.

"Since we started the Ripon Community Poppy Project in 2017, our mission has been to bring our community closer together and this project has allowed us to do just that.

"Our dedicated and creative volunteers have spent hours crafting each stitch to bring Goldie’s jumper to life.

"It's been wonderful to see Goldie in her new outfit and we hope she brings lots of joy to the schools she visits on her tour of the UK.”

Built to commemorate the firm's 50th anniversary in 2019, Goldie was designed with the latest gritting technology.

It has been used to train gritter drivers and teach schoolchildren about road safety and winter maintenance.

Ripon Community Poppy Project hosts a weekly Knit and Natter group and this year knitted a life-sized tank to commemorate D-Day.

Jonathan Lupton, MD at Econ, said: “We have a long history of supporting community projects so were delighted to partner with the talented volunteers at the Ripon Community Poppy Project to spread some extra joy this Christmas.

"Our gritter vehicles and their drivers are the unsung heroes of winter, so it’s been fantastic to celebrate our mission to keep the nation’s roads safe and moving by giving Goldie the Gritter her first jumper and hat to wear ahead of our busy winter season.”

Gritting crews are on call 24 hours a day from October to the end of the winter season. They will treat North Yorkshire roads whenever needed.

North Yorkshire Council says gritting does not guarantee an ice free surface. Traffic needs to drive over a gritted road in order to grind the salt and activate it. Salt alone does not melt snow and ice. Staff monitor conditions throughout the day and night and adjust gritting plans as needed.

