What are the last dates you can send Christmas cards this year?

Royal Mail has released its top tips to make sending Christmas cards and presents easy this year - including the final posting dates.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:56 am

The latest posting dates recommended for cards and presents in the UK are December 18 for second class, second class signed for and Royal Mail 48.

The last date you can post anything first class, first class signed for or Rail Mail 24 to arrive in time for Christmas is December 21.

And for the special delivery guaranteed, you can post cards and presents as late as December 23.

However, the Royal Mail is asking people to 'shop early, post early' this Christmas.

It also highlighted its 'Parcel Collect' service which sees posties collect parcels and returns from customers while delivering their mail.

A statement from Royal Mail said: "As well as offering even higher levels of convenience, the move enables online sellers and online shoppers to mail or return a pre-paid item by post from the comfort of their own home. Royal Mail’s Parcel Postboxes are another option for sending parcels or return items.

"Royal Mail is encouraging customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag."

