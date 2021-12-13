The latest posting dates recommended for cards and presents in the UK are December 18 for second class, second class signed for and Royal Mail 48.

The last date you can post anything first class, first class signed for or Rail Mail 24 to arrive in time for Christmas is December 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for the special delivery guaranteed, you can post cards and presents as late as December 23.

This is when you need to post your Christmas cards and presents by

However, the Royal Mail is asking people to 'shop early, post early' this Christmas.

It also highlighted its 'Parcel Collect' service which sees posties collect parcels and returns from customers while delivering their mail.

A statement from Royal Mail said: "As well as offering even higher levels of convenience, the move enables online sellers and online shoppers to mail or return a pre-paid item by post from the comfort of their own home. Royal Mail’s Parcel Postboxes are another option for sending parcels or return items.