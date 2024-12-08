The event brings to life the legend of the Krampus, a horned creature from Alpine folklore who punishes children who misbehave during the Christmas period.

Typically depicted with fierce-looking features such as horns, shaggy black fur, and a long pointed tongue, the Krampus tradition dates back centuries and is still celebrated in many parts of Europe today.

It started in 2013 but has grown to become one of the most popular festive events on the Yorkshire coast and hundreds of people take to the streets of Whitby to watch the spectacle.

And while Storm Darragh put paid to many events across Yorkshire this weekend, the Krampus Run was not to be denied.

Both those taking part and those watching on braved the strong winds and rain to put on another remarkable spectacle amongst the streets of one of Yorkshire’s prettiest towns.

We sent along photographer Richard Ponter to capture the events.

