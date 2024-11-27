Yorkshire entrepreneur to release second Christmas advert after last year's viral hit

Young entrepreneur Sam Teale’s Christmas video drew 40m hits, putting big-money rivals by supermarkets in the shade and earning plaudits around the world.

Now the 22-year-old from Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, is aiming for another success with a charity video hoping to show heartfelt storytelling can surpass big-budget Christmas campaigns.

His team’s anticipated 2024 Christmas advert, The Last Gift, takes a step away from extravagant Christmas products and commercial gain. Instead, it presents a poignant narrative that highlights the lasting impact of love, the sorrow of loss and the resilience found in single parents across the country.

Building on the viral success of their 2022 budget Christmas advert ‘The GoKart’ – which earned 40m views globally and was hailed by LADbible as “better than John Lewis” – Sam Teale Productions delves deeper into emotional storytelling.

This year’s advert, premiering in the John Smith’s Stadium’s new H Town Suite in Huddersfield tomorrow night, is expected to move viewers to tears. It tells the story of a widowed mother navigating her first Christmas without her husband. In a bittersweet moment, the mother discovers an old VHS tape of her late husband, sparking memories that offer both comfort and heartache.

Accompanied by Cleckheaton’s Jenna Bay’s moving original song Our Song, the advert promises to be a timeless reminder of the importance of family connection and shared memories.

Mr Teale, who launched his business as a teenager, said: “This is our most special advert yet. It’s not about competing with the supermarket giants or the big brands, it’s about telling a story that reflects a deeper societal cause.

“We’re shining a light on important issues, real communities, giving them a voice, and reminding everyone of the true meaning of Christmas – connection, love and cherishing those we hold dear before it is too late.”

The project will help Gingerbread, the UK’s largest single-parent charity. Ms Bay will contribute a percentage of sales to Gingerbread.

The advert also honours Mr Teale’s hometown memories. The scene opens at Bennett’s Eggs and the Garden Coffee Lounge in Liversedge, with scenes filmed at a house in Halifax. His former school, Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School, also plays a role.

The premiere caps off another milestone in an extraordinary year for Sam Teale Productions. Last week he was named Creative Entrepreneur of the Year Northwest 2024 at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

