30 East Drive: I discovered something even more fascinating on the ‘most haunted estate’

30 East Drive has received international attention with people far and wide heading to the allegedly haunted council house on an estate in Yorkshire.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan stumbled on the notorious property while attending what she believes to be the real gem hidden on East Drive.

The address sounded familiar as I typed it into my sat nav. It was only when I was halfway to the Chequerfield estate in Pontefract that it dawned on me that where I was heading was the same road as the infamous haunted house that has been featured in films and on TV.

My actual destination had been St Mary’s Community Centre for a dance and movement therapy workshop but as I was early I was keen to see the house - 30 East Drive.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin went to 30 East Drive - the most haunted house in the UK, allegedly

At first I couldn’t work out which house it was as number 30 is on the corner. My husband and I googled to check number 30 was definitely the correct property.

We felt sure that that couldn’t be it, it was too ordinary like all the other homes. On inspection, it was. I was intrigued.

With the owner residing in London it’s not somewhere you can visit unannounced. I instead asked locals for their experiences on the house which is said to be home to one of the most aggressive poltergeists - The Black Monk. He’s also known locally as Fred.

I couldn’t find anyone who had experienced Fred or believed that the house was haunted. Online however is a different story as people all over the world reported experiencing Fred and his ghoulish friends. It has such a reputation that the owner Bil Bungay, who used to own an advertising agency when he made a film on the property and purchased it, now charges up to £400 per night for those renting it out.

St Mary's Community Centre is the real hidden gem on 30 East Drive

Perhaps, the magic was within this seemingly bog-standard 1950s house?

Unsure of what to think about 30 East Drive I continued with my day.

So off to the workshop; I was actually here to write an article about at St Mary’s.

St Mary’s is a modern community centre built on the old church site.

Spectrum People organised the workshop at St Mary's Community Centre

It is a one stop shop for community activities and support services.

I was here to attend a dance and movement workshop to help people with memory issues organised by Spectrum People, a charity based in Wakefield that helps people using creative wellbeing methods.

I felt more nervous entering the workshop than when I had approached 30 East Drive. Music was already playing and people were already moving around the space, dancing.

I later discovered this was a way of setting the workshop off on a tone that it would be continuing. That dance, music and movement could be a form of communication much more powerful than words and it transcends any barriers.

The gentle movement and music workshop at St Mary's

It was particularly poignant that world renowned movement therapists had flown to an impoverished part of Yorkshire, a friendly but neglected estate, to deliver the workshops designed to help people, carers and professionals learn ways to communicate with people with a range of memory issues and disabilities.

It was swapping chit chat with a cha cha cha or a simple beat. It was about connection not perfection when it came to making music and doing movements.

St Mary’s also runs a range of mental health support, lunch clubs and activities serving the community - for free or at low cost.

This workshop had been funded by Wakefield Council’s Our Year 2024 - a year of culture for the region.