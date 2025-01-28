The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Apart from having Yorkshire Puddings every weekend at home? It wasn’t ever a proper lunch without them when I was a child. A proper staple on the table.

Physically, however, it was a school trip to Eureka! in Halifax, where I remember being bowled over by the whole ‘hands-on’ experience – you could try your hand at anything and everything, and it all made a wonderful impression. This is the way to teach young people, getting them involved. I’d have been about six, or seven?

View of rain clouds gathering over Pen-Y-Ghent from above Lancliffe near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Harrogate. It really is a vibrant place to life, so much going on, and The Stray in Spring is breath-taking, with all that glorious blossom.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

On my rare Saturdays off, I join in the Park Run, which goes right past the hotel, and I do my absolute best to complete the course.

Lauren Wellings

Then it’s over to Weeton’s in Pannal, where they have a lovely café and farm shop, so that I can replace all the energy I’ve expended during that run, and after that some friends and I love the Gin School at the Ripley Distillery – you learn a lot about the spirit, and then you are allowed into the Castle’s herb garden, where you can pick all your own botanicals to flavour the gin itself.

You are there for about three hours, and it’s a unique experience.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

It’s a run up to the very top of Pen-y-ghent, which I’ve done a few times. On a fine day, the views from the peak are just unbelievable, quite stunning. If the weather isn’t so good, well, you just don’t want to linger up there for that long.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Gareth Southgate, not because I’m footballs’ greatest fan, but because I like the man, his attitude, his work ethic, and his determination. He has leadership, resilience, and leadership skills – a splendid example for youngsters, whatever field they may choose.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

The one-off that is Jeremy Clarkson, because I find him, in his own strange way, hilarious – I know that he won’t be everyone’s choice. But he’s ploughed his own furrow, speaks his mind, and he’s really been on the side of the farmers, highlighting their many problems.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

It’s very close to home – it’s our Amber’s restaurant, which is steeped in history, has amazing wood and plasterwork, and has been restored with great love and care.

Every time I go in there, I can’t help but think of all the people who have enjoyed their food and drink over the many decades, the stories that they’ve told, the events that they’ve celebrated. If that panelling could only speak.

The Starling Coffee Shop here in Harrogate is also a wonderful little place, with the best coffee you can think of.

If you could own, or have access to, one thing in Yorkshire for a single day, what would that object or place be?

I know that people tell you that you should “never go back” but I’d love to be locked into Eureka! For a day, so that I can run amok and play on everything.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The spirit and the pride of the place. The people themselves, their hospitality, they are so friendly, and welcoming, and they don’t beat about the bush, they tell it like it is. One of the things that I always do is to welcome guests by asking them if they’d like a cup of tea. Yorkshire Tea, of course.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

It’s over in Leeds, and it’s called Blue Sakura. It’s a Japanese tapas bar-restaurant, beautifully decorated, and with brilliant food. The staff are lovely, and it’s a real treat to eat there.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I love a piece of cheese, and Cryer and Stott are the go-to people for their mind-boggling selection. They have stalls in both Pontefract and Castleford markets, and they know their field from A to Z. Try some of their Flat Capper, which is a variety of Yorkshire brie, and you will be in your seventh heaven.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Mostly for the better, because there’s been a lot of investment in the infrastructure, and a lot of diversifications. Hard work in Harrogate has paid off and it capitalises beautifully on its natural assets – like our unique Harlow Carr, the parks and gardens and the many small businesses. I’m not quite so sure about the communications, or the state of the roads, but things do seem to be getting better. Harrogate in Bloom is incredible.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Completely. I studied here, I have wonderful job here, working with a first-rate team. We greet Yorkshire people, we’re here to help them have a wonderful stay. The pleasure that you give to your guests is your reward. And that truly gives a lovely personal feeling.

Who’s the Yorkshire person you most admire?

I’m not going to single out any one person, but I want to praise everyone who works for Maggie’s, in any one of the county’s many hospitals. These wonderful people help those with cancer, and their families and they deliver support at a time when people can feel overwhelmed and empty. You don’t need an appointment, you just drop in. They are simply amazing.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?