If you've ever wandered the cobbled streets of York, you may have cut through this short lane without realising you were stepping through one of the city's most sought-after backdrops.

Chapter House Street connects Ogleforth and Minster Yard. It’s said to have been the main route into York from the North East until the 14th century.

Photographer Robert Harrison often uses the street for engagement photoshoots and weddings.

He said: “It's York's most ‘weddingy’ street as you have a bit of everything. Cobbles, a view of the Minister with steeps of history all in one street.”

Reporter Sophie Mei Lan with then fiance Danny Malin

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin went for a photoshoot in the run-up to her own wedding.

At nearly six months pregnant before I got married, I didn’t feel photoshoot-ready. We had dreamed of getting married at York Minster because it always looks picturesque but Leeds Minster, which is more of a hidden gem, was close to our heart.

Apparently, engagement photoshoots are now a big thing, so we chose York as our ideal backdrop for that. After all, I needed as idyllic a set as possible because I felt frumpy.

York or ‘Jorvik’ is a city steeped in history with its rich Viking heritage. Each step is a potential photo opportunity.

Dancing on the streets - a rare opportunity in York which is normally busy with tourists

I was intrigued as to why photographer Robert selected Chapter House out of all the possible streets as “the best.”

After all, it’s said Diagon Alley was inspired by The Shambles in York which is often bustling with tourists and Harry Potter fans.

For once I learned not to follow the crowd.

Robert said it's an ideal viewpoint of the minister “without hundreds of tourists standing in the way.”

From a different perspective: York Walls overlook the street at the Minster

The street encapsulates some of the best of York’s history from the medieval small houses to the Treasurer’s House and gardens alongside Grade I-listed hotel Grays Court.