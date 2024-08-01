Child exploitation charity shares new research at launch event in Leeds

Early intervention service for parents affected by child exploitation significantly improves health and wellbeing of families, new research finds.

Leeds based, national charity, Ivison Trust launched an evaluation of their work at an event in their Head Office this week. Ivison Trust provides specialist support for parents and carers affected by child exploitation. The evaluation, commissioned by West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership, analysed the effectiveness of the Parent Liaison Service in West Yorkshire which includes one-to-one parent support, an out of hours crisis helpline and a therapeutic support service.

Per year, the research found that each full-time Parent Liaison Officer could save councils up to £87,981 per family through a reduction in the need for children’s social care, mental health support, school exclusions and involvement in the criminal justice system.

Of the parents who received support from Ivison Trust, 90% reported improvements in their mental health and of the partner agencies who worked alongside Ivison Trust, 94% felt the service has reduced young people’s involvement in crime or anti-social behaviour.

Christina Cornberg, WYorks VRU, Julia Clough, WYorks Mayor Office, Lindsay Dalton, CEO, Ivison Trust

Chloe Chatney, Head of Research, Analysis and Evaluation at the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership said: “Tackling violence and exploitation is central to our work, ensuring communities remain safe, just and inclusive. This means supporting interventions that have early intervention at their core and evaluating their effectiveness.

“It is great to see that the evaluation shows the strength of the programme, whilst recognising the positive impact of the Ivison Trust services.”

The evaluation was conducted by external research consultancy, EAP Research, and Ivison Trust’s Head of Research, Dr Sarah Hall.

Professor Jon Hobson, EAP Research said: “Our research showed that the Parent Liaison Service significantly improved the physical and mental wellbeing of parents, carers and their children. We were able to show that this early intervention service improved the quality of life for families affected by child exploitation.”

Lindsay Dalton, CEO, Ivison Trust said: “This research is clear evidence that intervening early and supporting parents to be equitable partners using a relational approach is the most effective way of safeguarding children who are being exploited. We are calling on the new government to commit funding to the provision of specialist support services for parents and therapeutic support for the whole family so they can process their trauma and have the chance of a hopeful future.”

Amongst the recommendations from the research were the need to expand access to therapeutic support for more families, the provision of emergency accommodation for families seeking relocation, greater engagement across the education and health sector in tackling exploitation and specialist training for police officers.