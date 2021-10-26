Children travelling without car seat or seat belt found by police in car on M62

Police pulled over a car on the M62 after they spotted young children not in a car seat - only to find one in the boot.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 2:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 2:06 pm

Police said they found children aged three and four without a car seat and not wearing a seat belt when they stopped a car on the M62.

And remarkably, officers said when they pulled the vehicle over they found a car seat in the boot.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said they stopped the vehicle as it did not have a registered keeper.

Officers from the West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the car

"Rather worryingly two young children - four and three years - were found sat on the rear seats without child seats or seatbelts," they said.

"One child seat was found in the boot!"

