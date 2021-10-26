Police said they found children aged three and four without a car seat and not wearing a seat belt when they stopped a car on the M62.
And remarkably, officers said when they pulled the vehicle over they found a car seat in the boot.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said they stopped the vehicle as it did not have a registered keeper.
"Rather worryingly two young children - four and three years - were found sat on the rear seats without child seats or seatbelts," they said.
"One child seat was found in the boot!"
