Police said they found children aged three and four without a car seat and not wearing a seat belt when they stopped a car on the M62.

And remarkably, officers said when they pulled the vehicle over they found a car seat in the boot.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said they stopped the vehicle as it did not have a registered keeper.

"Rather worryingly two young children - four and three years - were found sat on the rear seats without child seats or seatbelts," they said.

"One child seat was found in the boot!"