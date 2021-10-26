Humberside Police said there was one confirmed incident over the weekend and reports of a second spiking are being assessed by detectives.

No arrests have been made yet, but the force is urging everyone to remain vigilant when they are enjoying a night out and report any suspicious activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been 24 reports of spiking by injection in the UK over the last two months, according to The National Police Chiefs’ Council, and 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking.

Humberside Police said officers take all reports of spiking seriously

Detective chief inspector Pete Thorp said: “We take all reports seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact us as soon as possible.

“This can be done on 999 if in the moment or 101 after the fact. Please also don’t be afraid to seek the help of medical professionals.”

He added: “Members of the public will continue to see police officers in both plain clothes and high visibility uniform patrolling areas which are busy nightlife hot spots. If you do have any concerns, please speak to one of our officers.

“We are also continuing to work with door staff and licensees, to build on existing working relationships and to help them spot the signs of anything potentially concerning, including spiking, early on.

“These signs include anyone acting or behaving suspiciously with another person who looks too intoxicated or has been separated from friends, or anyone trying to get someone out on their own, in a dark corner or secluded spot – or anyone leading someone into a taxi or unmarked car.

“If you are worried about the behaviour of someone else, most bars and pubs in the UK also operate the ‘Ask Angela’ scheme, whereby you can approach a member of staff and ask for ‘Angela’. They will then take you to a place of safety and will help you get out of the situation.”

Later this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a £435m package of measures aimed at preventing crime – with a focus on violent offences against women.

He is due to pledge millions for better CCTV and improved street lighting and give £80m in additional funding to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The Treasury said part of this funding will “improve the response to rape and sexual assault cases”.