The National Dog Survey aims to help Dogs Trust better understand the UK’s 12.5 million-strong dog population and the important role they have in their owners’ lives.

Dogs Trust Leeds is calling on local dog lovers to take part in the largest ever nationwide survey to help dogs and owners of the future.

The National Dog Survey aims to help Dogs Trust better understand the UK’s 12.5 million-strong dog population and the important role they have in their owners’ lives.

They hope that the research gathered in the survey will help to shape the support the charity can offer to dogs and their new owners.

The survey asks dog owners about everything from how their dog behaves and what training they have, to questions about their relationship such as do they celebrate their dog’s birthday and do they talk to their pet.

It covers people’s post-pandemic plans for their dog such as are they hoping to take them into the office with them or will they employ a dog walker, if they are returning to their workplace.

The survey also asks people to say how having a dog improves their life, what advice they would give to people looking to get a dog and what one thing could Dogs Trust do to help them and their dog live happily together.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager for Dogs Trust in Leeds, says:

“Through this survey we want to learn as much as possible about dog ownership to inform what we do to improve dog welfare and support dog owners.

“Dogs Trust has been around for 130 years and in that time so much has changed when it comes to dogs being at the heart of our family.

“This is the first time we have carried out a survey of this kind and we want to hear from dog owners as well as people who don’t currently have a dog but have lived with one in the past. By gathering as much information as we can, we will be able to help people and dogs live the best lives possible together.”

To take part in the 'land-bark' Dogs Trust survey for Yorkshire and Humber, visit the National Dog Survey's website.Dog owners who complete the survey will get tailored behaviour advice sent directly to them.

The closing date for the survey is 17 October.