Flamingo Land: I tried the secret diner hiding in a theme park - a taste of nostalgia with an epic freak shake

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 06:01 BST
Most of us reminisce about a trip to Flamingo Land as a child, riding on the Corkscrew roller coaster or jumping on board the Flamingo Land train - but very few people can recall the somewhat ‘hidden diner,’ according to Sophie Mei Lan Malin.

I had snippets of memories from my trips to Flamingo Land as a youngster.

I remember my dad, my sister and I all squealing as we rode the fastest motorbike ride ‘Velocity’. I remember seeing flamingos and sailing on the Lost River ride.

Back then, as a vegetarian family, most days out meant we had to take our own food and buy an ice cream.

Waffles, pancake stacks, hot dogs and burgers
Waffles, pancake stacks, hot dogs and burgers

Fast track 20 years, and I’m now taking my own children to the theme park and zoo, where I discovered a real treat hidden inside the park.

A silver diner nestled in between the rides with an inviting retro themed menu giving visitors a taste of the States.

It felt like I was entering an old fashioned diner in New York with the red leather booths, the bar stools and the retro signs.

The Diner menu is a child’s dream, full of burgers, hot dogs, waffles, pancake stacks, ice cream and shakes.

Freak shakes at Flamingo Land's Diner - the pink donut one is called 'The Flamingo'
Freak shakes at Flamingo Land's Diner - the pink donut one is called 'The Flamingo'

I wish we’d come here for breakfast but we only just realised what they served later in the day.

My family and I piled into a booth. it was clean, cosy and it felt like we were on an old movie set.

The kids had burgers and hot dogs with chocolate brownies for dessert.

I had a delicious pancake stack and my husband had a toffee waffle with ice cream. I had a filter coffee to wash it down whereas the kids had ‘freakshakes’.

Danny Mei Lan Malin tucking into his 'afternoon tea'
Danny Mei Lan Malin tucking into his 'afternoon tea'

These looked epic. One was Oreo made of cookies and ice cream and the other was called The Flamingo, a strawberry milkshake with a large pink doughnut.

This was a kids' party heaven. I felt like I was in an American movie.

My pancake stack was a real treat along with a black filter coffee. They also had old school desserts such as banana splits.

We enjoyed our afternoon treat and I definitely want to try breakfast there.

