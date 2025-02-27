How pregnancy classes were 'a beautiful lifeline' for these Yorkshire women

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a new photography exhibition at the city’s Thackray Museum of Medicine will show how pregnant women came together, shared their experiences, and expressed themselves through creative activities including bump casting, painting and collage making at a Maternal Journal class.

The photo exhibition, entitled ‘Through My Eyes’ features images taken from the classes in Chapeltown.

They were designed to break barriers in health inequalities in pregnancy and brought women from diverse communities together, in collaboration with midwives, to share important information and discuss maternity related topics.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals Through My Eyes Exhibition participants. (Credit: Lizzie Coombes)

Run by midwives at no cost to the participants, the classes were described by participants as “a beautiful lifeline.”

One participant, Bianca, said: “Maternal Journal provided me with a beautiful lifeline at a time that can prove challenging and lonely. Being a creative soul – I am a singer/songwriter, musician and a Yoga facilitator – I yearned for a sense of sisterhood and community during this journey of pregnancy.

“Being able to find that in this space whilst channelling my inner artist is a memory and experience I will cherish forever.”

Natalya, who is a midwife in Leeds and also attended Maternal Journal classes is featured in the exhibition with her daughter Zoya. She said: “The maternal journal sessions created a safe and judgement free space where we could explore the joys and difficulties of being a parent through a creative outlet.

“As a mother, I’m grateful that I was able to attend these sessions and experience first-hand how beneficial creative journaling can be for mental health and wellbeing. As a midwife, I’m really proud to work for a trust that has provided this opportunity for so many women and birthing people in the community.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this exhibition and stand with this amazing group of mothers who reflect the strength, beauty and individuality of our maternity community here in Leeds.”

The course was organised by Leeds Teaching Hospitals’ Maternity Health Equity team alongside Lens Lab Project, a non-profit arts organisation who are based in Burmantofts.

Jenny Roddy, consultant miidwife at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust said: “We are delighted with the photo exhibition, which is a real celebration of empowerment and motherhood. Our work as a Health Equity team is driven by listening to patient voices to truly understand experiences and make improvements.