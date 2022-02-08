Is my dog ill? Here are FIVE telltale signs and symptoms that alert you to your dog being poorly

Pet illness can be worrying. Here are five things to look out for to keep your dog healthy and happy.

So it can be worrying to think your dog might be suffering in pain, or their health deteriorating.

But despite our best efforts to keep them vaccinated, wormed, groomed and generally in tip top condition, dogs can still become poorly. So here's what to look out for to spot signs your dog might be ill:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Low energy: this can be as a result of numerous factors, particularly old age, but is a sign your dog may be unhappy about something. Try refreshing their bedding, buying new toys and even seeking guidance on supplements;

- Constant head shaking: a few common reasons for this include ear infections or, if your dog loves the water, water trapped inside the ear can make it itchy. Keep an eye on this becoming worse as a course of antibiotics may be required from the vet;

- Bad breath: again, this is one that should worry you as oral healthcare in dogs is as important as it is we humans. It can been abscesses or infection in there, so be sure to get straight onto the vet if you notice this suddenly. If there is a problem, you may also see your dog lip smacking more with his tongue and drooling more heavily;

- Coughing and sneezing: just like us, dogs can pick up colds from time to time. And often, again just like us, they pass without a problem. But if your dog coughs consistently, and you're worried, you should get them checked out;