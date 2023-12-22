The Nativity play is a rite of passage for children – and adults – across the world every Christmas.

Year 1 and 2 pupils at Moorside Primary School and Nursery in Ripon rehearse their Nativity play photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 7th December 2023

Saying the words ‘Nativity play’ can strike a range of emotions depending on who is on the receiving end. If you’re a primary school pupil it could be a mix of excitement and fear. Excitement at the thought of putting on a play for your mum, dad and grandparents.

The dressing up, the learning the lines, the time away from doing adding up. It means Father Christmas is on his way once the play is done and school is broken up for the holidays!

But there’s also the nervousness. Will lines be remembered, will the tea towel stay on your head?

For the parents it’s hoping to hear ‘mummy I’m going to be Mary’ and instead getting ‘mummy, can you make me a sheep costume for me please?’

But it’s mainly a moment to burst with pride. To take a million photos and a video from the back of the hall over the heads (and phones) of a hundred others.

Best of all it’s for the grandparents. Mary, Joseph, Shepherd or tree… grandma and grandad think their little one is the best of the bunch and surely at the start of a glittering acting career.

And for the teachers it’s a chance to let their creative side truly flow. Will this year’s production run smoothly or will there be tears and tantrums – and that’s just from your colleagues.

For everyone involved, though, usually a moment to be savoured with lots of fun and giggles along the way.

The Nativity story tells the story of the birth of Jesus from the visit of the Angel Gabriel through to Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem and the search for a place to stay.

Shepherds and three kings visit the new born child to bring gifts and pledge their love for the Son of God before the family flees to Egypt to escape King Herod.

In recent times some schools have put on a more secular version of the play to include pupils of other faiths. Or an updated Christmas story with added music or characters is performed.