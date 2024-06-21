A long-held community-led ambition to allow the change of use of two highly protected parcels of land in a conservation area in the Howardian Hills National Landscape has been approved.

North Yorkshire Council’s Thirsk and Malton constituency committee enthusiastically welcomed a proposal to allow a landowner in Oswaldkirk to convert the existing village play area into a garden extension and tennis court and the creation of a new playground and community green space beside the village hall.

The meeting was told both parcels of land were in open countryside and outside of the Oswaldkirk development limits where developments are restricted, but the scheme application had been formulated after a series of well-atended consultations in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal has divided opinions in the village, and a vote at the parish council in November saw 53 per cent vote to submit a planning application and 47 per cent against the move.

Oswaldkirk, where the village play area looks set to be moved

However, the parish council said the proposal was “crucial for fostering social interaction and unity among all residents and its benefits far outweigh the concerns of a minority”.

The meeting heard the current playground was isolated on the outskirts of the village and can only be accessed by a narrow footpath alongside the B1363, which saw “speeding and ever-increasing numbers of HGVs represent a very real danger”.

A resident told the meeting how there were few families left in Oswaldkirk and that a safe and secure playground in the village centre would help attract new families and help boost the village hall’s viability..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told if the proposal was approved the hall would have direct access to outdoor space, increasing the versatility of the venue for both village and income-generating events.

She added: “What it’s going to be really good for is more community activities and revenue for the village hall. It will be beneficial for young and old, health and wellbeing in a very friendly, pleasant village.”

Neverthless, the meeting heard objections had been raised over developing the site, harm to the landscape and conservation area and noise and disturbance to properties.

Objectors claimed the existing playground had been well used for several decades, for a wide variety of activities, and the area dedicated to play equipment in the proposal was considerably smaller than at the existing play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter of objection, one resident wrote; “The proposal seems to be predicated by a significant enlargement of the domestic curtilage surrounding Mulberry House into an open/undeveloped part of the landscape that contributes to the rural setting of the village, within the conservation area and national landscape.”

Planning officers said they did not considered the change of use of the play area to domestic curtilage would appear incongruous, or inappropriate.

They added the proposed playing field may result in an increased level of noise and disturbance to properties in the village, but as the play equipment would be sited as far from homes as possible, it would not “result in significant adverse material impacts” on neighbours.

Councillor Nigel Knapton told the meeting the existing play area “could be used for mischief” as it was “incredibly isolated from the village” and “well-screened, which is what you don’t want for a children’s play area”.