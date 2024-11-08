Our House Wakefield: Inside the ‘Queer friendly’ cafe - a safe place for LGBTQ+ communities

Games nights, speed mate events and a chat on tap as often as the coffee is pouring; welcome to a queer-friendly cafe.

With the closure of popular gaming cafe Geek Retreat in Wakefield and Leeds, both LGBTQ+ friendly spaces, a new cafe and community hub has opened - Our House Wakefield.

Head of Front of House, Emily Clarke, said: “We’re a not for profit safe space. People can come grab a drink, play games and we even have books for sale from Leeds queer bookshop Bookish.”

Emily said that all the staff have different specialties such as being trained in counselling, youth work and many other skills meaning they’re always available for people to come in and chat.

Our House Wakefield on Kirkgate

“Many people haven’t found their space yet in the community.

“People come here to get support, relax and meet new people. It’s a sober space.”

Our House runs peer support groups, games nights, craft sessions and befriending nights.

Heather who runs the games nights and is a former Geek Retreat manager said:

“Games are a common ground. I’ve seen people make lifelong friendships when sharing a love of games.”

A new addition to the cafe is an area selling hand-made goods made by “queer creatives,” said Emily.

During Emily’s schooldays Section 28 was still in place so there wasn’t any support available for her.

She added: “It’s important for underrepresented people to have a safe inclusive space. Anyone is welcome to come down and socialise with other people from the community and make friends.