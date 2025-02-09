Parking charges for five Leeds beauty spots from Otley Chevin to Roundhay Park come into force
Leeds City Council, facing "unprecedented" budget challenges with a £100m shortfall, is to introduce charges at five parks across the city from Monday.
This will fund maintenance costs and better facilities, the authority insists, but has been met with much opposition.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post last year, leader of Leeds' Lib Dems Coun Stewart Golton warned: "Our parks are our Natural Health Service that should be free at the point of use.”
And ward councillor Barry Anderson, representing Adel and Wharfedale, was also among those to call for a rethink.
"This is not a big tax - but it's still a tax for people to enjoy an asset that belongs to them," he said as opposition mounted.
Taking to social media over recent days, many people have expressed their frustration at the imminent changes.
"Whatever happened to encouraging people to lead a healthier lifestyle?", questioned one.
Another called for a parks boycott to prove the charges would put people off: "If everybody did that, they would soon have to change their plans."
And a third queried the impact on neighbours.
"People will find a way around this," they warned. "Times are hard enough for families and now they can’t even take their children out for a walk in nature without it costing money."
Officials have been at sites across the city in recent weeks, as parking machines were installed.
The five areas affected are Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park (including Mansion Lane), Temple Newsam and Middleton Park (where charges will apply at the Urban Bike Park only).
Like authorities across the country, LCC has said, it must make changes as it looks to find over £100m in savings over the next financial year.
The charges will be "small", the authority insists, starting at £1 for two hours or £4 a day. Season tickets are also available, while blue badge holders will not be asked to pay.
The parking machines are expected to fully fund themselves within six months, it added. Money raised will be spent on car park improvements, to make the sites safer and more welcoming.
Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for green space, said LCC looks after over 4,000 hectares of parks and green spaces.
"Sadly, without a sustainable funding stream, the much-loved spaces will deteriorate, resulting in health and safety risks," he said. “We are keeping the charges nominal, equivalent to or less than a return ticket on the bus, and parking will remain free for blue badge holders.
"By maintaining our wonderful parks and green spaces, we are providing spaces for communities in the city to be active and to play and helping to improve mental and physical health across all ages.”