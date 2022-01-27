Pocklington’s Young People Count group hoping to bolster number of volunteers

Pocklington’s youth centred organisation Young People Count (YPC) is looking to attract more volunteers to it’s Railway Street venue.

Thanks to the invaluable assistance of an energetic and committed body of volunteers, local 11-18 year olds have been welcomed at YPC every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Activities at the group include regular sports evenings, cooking, crafts and excursions shooting, golf, swimming, DJ/sampling and lots of other events.

A YPC spokesperson said: “Can you spare a couple of hours a week working with young people, share your skills or experience as part of a project or event, or be a ‘reserve’ volunteer for us to approach should we require extra support?

“It is vital for us that we attract support from the community to supplement our current volunteer cadre to keep the service running.

“Those who have come forward so far have been fantastic and have found it rewarding and fulfilling, but we need more people if we are to continue to supply the service we currently offer, let alone implement our plans to expand the hours and range.