Rachel Riley talks Maths, Motherhood and marriage to her Strictly partner Pasha

Rachel Riley looks a little tired. And so she should. We meet over Zoom and her second baby is due any day and the signs of expectant mother fatigue are showing as she reveals her bulging stomach to the camera.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:45 pm
Rachel Riley who is expecting her second child any day . Picture: Verri Media/PA.

Her television debut came when she joined Countdown aged 22, replacing Carol Vorderman.

With an interest in popularising mathematics and the sciences, she has since co-presented The Gadget Show on Channel 5 (2013–14) and  It’s Not Rocket Science on ITV  (2016).

In 2012 she married Jamie Gilbert, a fellow Oxford graduate, although she divorced him a year later after meeting Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev in 2016. Picture: Ian West/PA.

The pair have a daughter Maven and are expecting their second child any day.

Riley is quoted as saying she wanted two children close together.

