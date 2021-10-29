Rachel Riley talks Maths, Motherhood and marriage to her Strictly partner Pasha

Her television debut came when she joined Countdown aged 22, replacing Carol Vorderman.
With an interest in popularising mathematics and the sciences, she has since co-presented The Gadget Show on Channel 5 (2013–14) and It’s Not Rocket Science on ITV (2016).
In 2012 she married Jamie Gilbert, a fellow Oxford graduate, although she divorced him a year later after meeting Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing.
The pair have a daughter Maven and are expecting their second child any day.
Riley is quoted as saying she wanted two children close together.