Rachel Riley talks Maths, Motherhood and marriage to her Strictly partner Pasha

Rachel Riley who is expecting her second child any day . Picture: Verri Media/PA.

Her television debut came when she joined Countdown aged 22, replacing Carol Vorderman.

With an interest in popularising mathematics and the sciences, she has since co-presented The Gadget Show on Channel 5 (2013–14) and It’s Not Rocket Science on ITV (2016).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2012 she married Jamie Gilbert, a fellow Oxford graduate, although she divorced him a year later after meeting Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev in 2016. Picture: Ian West/PA.

The pair have a daughter Maven and are expecting their second child any day.