We asked the readers of The Yorkshire Post for their top ‘dog friendly finds’ in God’s Own County and you didn’t disappoint.

So whether you fancy treating your dog to some ice cream or a walk around some of Yorkshire’s most stunning scenery, then our readers have you covered.

Toy Poodle Jet and Jasmine Hale on board the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Here’s what they suggested:

@VisitKnaresborough suggested ‘@CastleCreamery in #Knaresborough serve doggy ice cream.’

Andrew Lee said: ‘The Lucky Pup at Cannon Hall is amazing. Totally dog friendly. Short walks only. Marios in Marsden is ace too and with fab walks in glorious country.’

@auragirlie: ‘The Dalesman Cafe & Sweet Emporium in Gargrave.’

@charlottefree advised: ‘@RaithwaiteSands is dog friendly I think even does dog grooming.’

@cruxy57 tweeted:’We like @BeckHallMalham & Lister's Arms, Malham and pretty much everywhere in #Malham. Riverdale Lodges, West Tanfield. Most dog-friendly pub @foxgoosehebden co-operative in Hebden Bridge, & pretty much all of #HebdenBridge. Kibble cafe, currently Skipton, due to open in Hebden.

There’s plenty of outdoor walks and places to go such as Brimham Rocks, Whitby Abbey, Forge Dam and Fountain’s Abbey suggested people in facebook groups.

@penthorn: ‘Aysgarth Falls dog friendly pubs nearby too.’

Helpful tweeter and dog-lover @Sanjoyybhattacharya: ‘Our favourite: Markse-by-the-Sea, with a wonderful beach & dog-friendly cafe. A wonderful base to walk to Salburn-on-Sea beach (not so dog friendly). A hidden gem that is.’

@lottiecgross said: ‘Druid's Temple, Himalayan Sculpture Gardens, Brimham Rocks - just a few of the places in my new guidebook #DogFriendlyWeekends!‘