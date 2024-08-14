'We flew to Greece for fertility treatment after eight years of trying and saved £1,000'

A Yorkshire couple flew to Greece for fertility treatment after eight years of trying to conceive - and say it saved them £1,000.

Tracey Mell, 36, and her husband, Martin, 40, started trying for a baby a year after getting married. But after two years of trying they were diagnosed with undiagnosed infertility and told they needed IVF - a medical procedure where an egg is fertilised by sperm outside the body. They got their first round on the NHS but had an ectopic pregnancy.

Tracey and Martin, a bar manager, spent around £11,000 on private treatment but after a chemical pregnancy and a miscarriage the pair felt hopeless. After hearing about others going abroad, the couple put together a spreadsheet of other clinics offering treatment and settled on Serum in Athens.

The couple flew out at the end of July to have further investigations into their fertility while also enjoying down time by the pool. They say they saved £1,000 on their treatment so far - including flights and accommodation.

Tracey Mell, 36, and her husband Martin, 40

Tracey, a research fellow, from Hull, said: "In between times we were laid by the pool - having nice food. I kept forgetting that we were there for IVF treatment. We've spent £1,700 on investigations and about £2,700 including travel. We're £1,000 better off than the ones in the UK."

Tracey and Martin were excited to start trying for a baby in 2016.

Tracey said: "Nothing happened. We did ovulation tracking - still nothing happened."

At the time the couple had to try for two years before being eligible for investigations. After testing everything came back normal and they were diagnosed with undiagnosed fertility.

Where the couple stayed in Athens, Greece

The couple were told IVF would be their only option and after further checks they were due to start their first round in March 2020 when the pandemic hit. Tracey started stimulation again in August 2020 and got a positive pregnancy test but at a seven-week scan she found out she'd had an ectopic pregnancy.

She said: "I had to wait six months before we could try again with all of my frozen embryos."

The other rounds didn't take and Tracey and Martin had to look into private IVF. With the help of funding and Martin's mum they started a round privately.

Tracey said: "We got a positive pregnancy test. At the seven-week scan we were thrilled at first. We were shown the baby and a heartbeat. But the baby was measuring behind what it should be. A week later I miscarried."

The couple didn't have any other viable eggs to try but after Tracey found out her AMH levels - which relates to egg count - had dropped they went for another round.

Tracey said: "I got a very faint positive test. Then I started spotting. I had a chemical pregnancy. We decided to take a break for our sanity. I was pretty ready for giving up. It was bleak."

Tracey then found a charity in Hull called Chasing Rainbows and met some other women who had gone abroad for treatment. She had previously thought it would be expensive to go out of the UK.

She said: "The women spoke really positively of their experience."

Tracey put together a spreadsheet on the pros and cons of different clinics in the UK and abroad but the couple settled on Serum in Athens after getting a recommendation.

She said: "They were willing to do more testing to find out why something has gone wrong. We filled out a questionnaire and within 24 hours we had an email from the doctor."

They had a free consultation over the phone and told to have the microbiome of her womb tested. She was then started on antibiotics and the couple flew out in late July for a three day trip to the clinic.

They underwent deeper analysis and Tracey had a hysteroscopy - to examine the inside of her cervix and uterus - and a scan which revealed she had a cyst on her ovary. She is now being advised to take the contraception pill for a few months to see if that shrinks the cyst and if not she will have an operation to remove it.