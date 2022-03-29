What is a doula? Yorkshire birth companion shares why her profession is growing in popularity

A growing number of people are using doulas with women opting for a professional birth partner to support them throughout pregnancy and beyond.

And a Yorkshire birth doula has noticed a rise in enquiries for her services following the pandemic.

Sheryl Wynn who acts as a companion for families throughout Yorkshire said the system already failed women and Covid-19 exasperated the issue, further restricting many families from feeling part of the birthing process.

Doulas help families throughout the antenatal period, during the birth and in the post-natal period, said mum-of-two Sheryl, from Wakefield, who is known as the Simply Natal Healing Birth Doula.

“Each doula is different, but we tend to support people right from the start of pregnancy until six weeks after birth. I sometimes help women before they even get pregnant,” she said.

People have gone from asking Sheryl 'what is a doula?' to now asking how she can help them.

Sheryl who is part of a growing Yorkshire Doula group said that the growth of facebook groups such as Home Birth Support UK which has grown from around 5,000 to 10,000 members during the pandemic has helped to raise the profile of doulas.

Sheryl became a doula after experiencing her own psychological birth trauma with her first child in 2014 when she said she felt “unsupported and alone".

“I wanted to die during my first birth. I was so fearful. The medical system and the media fuel this fire,” said Sheryl.

At that time Sheryl hadn’t been aware of doulas until she attended hypno-birthing classes with a doula in preparation for her second pregnancy.

“I felt heard and listen to by the hypno-birth therapist, which led to a healing second birth," she said. “I realised the transformative effect that having someone support you in this way can have,” said Sheryl who now specialises in birth trauma and often helps women during their second pregnancy.

What exactly does a doula do?

A doula is a non-medical professional who acts as a supportive companion for the family from pregnancy until the early days of parenthood, with emotional, practical, informational and non-judgemental support.

Each doula may provide a range of services from advocacy support attending appointments with families to antenatal classes, assistance during labour as an interim between a midwife and the family for example and, to help with after-care in the post-natal period.

“The midwives are doing a more clinical role - I act as the go between,” said Sheryl.

Doulas support families during home, hospital or midwife-led unit births.

Sheryl who had an elective caesarean during her second birth said that being a doula is essentially ensuring a woman feels in control first and foremost.

“I want people to feel empowered and top of the world whether they’re in a pool of water at home or on an operating table,” she added.

Sheryl gets to know the woman and her support network in the early months, often following the 12 week scan, offering support and classes right up until the early days of parenting.

“I get to know them on WhatsApp and sometimes attend appointments with them. People need a lot of handholding through the process and I’m there to do that.”

Some women only have their doula to support them but those who do have a partner, a doula doesn’t replace the partner, but is there to support them too.

What does a doula’s life look like?

“People assume you just go to the birth and that’s it,” said Sheryl. “I support people in the antenatal period and then when they’re approaching their due date.”

Sheryl, who has her own emergency nanny on stand-by for childcare, goes on call for a woman at 38 weeks or sooner, offering regular support and answering questions all the way through.

“I am not a midwife. I am independent and there to represent the family,” said former teacher Sheryl, who has left the education system to tackle the midwifery system but doesn’t aspire to become part of it.

Sheryl said that women are often made to feel that they shouldn’t trust their bodies.

“At 40 weeks, women tend to have wobbles about going into labour and whether they can do it,” she added.

Then when they do go into labour Sheryl is often there within 90 minutes, as soon as she is required, with a tens machine in hand.

“By that point, I’ll already have a unique relationship with that client so sometimes it’s a case of putting the kettle on or pressing on her back and hips.”

Sheryl said she often ends up tag teaming the partner if there is one and passing on any messages to the midwife “to take the pressure off.” She might be at one end with the partner at the other.

“You never quite know what you’re going to get. Sometimes I am awake for 24 hours," she added.

Sheryl’s longest birth took more than three days but her shortest birth has been four hours.

“If you’ve got a doula your birth does tend to be shorter. It always takes me a couple of days to catch up on sleep and recover from all the emotions,” said Sheryl.

Why do people use doulas?

The results of a new survey by doula UK, gathering data from 105 doulas and their 1,106 births showed that women who used doulas needed significantly less medical intervention during the birth process and had greatly increased breastfeeding success compared against the national average.

Of the doula-supported families, 93 per cent attempted breastfeeding and 70 per cent were still exclusively breastfeeding after six weeks.

The figures are significantly higher than the latest national figures from the Department of Health, which show only 74.1 per cent of new mums attempt breastfeeding, and just 47 per cent are still exclusively breastfeeding at six weeks.

The survey also showed that only 12 per cent of doula-supported births required medical interventions, such as the use of forceps, ventouse or Caesarean sections, compared to the latest national figures of 37.3 per cent.

Ten years ago there were just 250 doulas recognised by Doula UK; now the organisation has almost 700 members and there are thought to be 1,000 birth helpers practicing across the country. Doula UK estimates that more than 5,000 expectant mothers now chose to employ a doula to help them through birth each year.

While the profession is unregulated with no training required, Doula UK is an association where members must complete accredited training and follow a code of conduct.

Doulas have different packages they offer clients depending on their skills and what the family needs and for how long. Prices can vary from £600 to more than £2,000.