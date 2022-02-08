Yorkshire Terrier - everything you need to know about the Yorkshire Terrier breed before buying

Known for its chippy personality, with many Yorkshire Terriers have a spirited go at anyone and anything they please, this breed is known for being highly intelligent, curious and very alert.
Postmen and women of Yorkshire know all too well that a Yorkshire Terrier with the bit between its teeth, despite its diminutive size, can be a force to be reckoned with.
Typically distinguished by a longer coat, brown and grey markings, they make wonderful companions that are fiercely loyal.
Purists will tell you their coat should be long and straight, but it is fair to say that is not always the case and should not put you off welcoming one of these characterful little dogs into your home.
Yorkshire Terriers are terriers, so caution is urged around young children especially. They are fine with older childen, but can be snappy with unsuspecting younger children. That said, in most owners' experience, these make just as good a family pet as they do a friend for someone living alone.