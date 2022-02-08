Yorkshire Terrier - everything you need to know about the Yorkshire Terrier breed before buying

The Yorkshire Terrier can be a fiesty one and has been known to be a match for many a postal worker.

Known for its chippy personality, with many Yorkshire Terriers have a spirited go at anyone and anything they please, this breed is known for being highly intelligent, curious and very alert.

Postmen and women of Yorkshire know all too well that a Yorkshire Terrier with the bit between its teeth, despite its diminutive size, can be a force to be reckoned with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Typically distinguished by a longer coat, brown and grey markings, they make wonderful companions that are fiercely loyal.

Purists will tell you their coat should be long and straight, but it is fair to say that is not always the case and should not put you off welcoming one of these characterful little dogs into your home.