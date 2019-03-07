Clockface Beauty mum-and-daughter team turn back time the natural way

Yorkshire skincare brand Clockface Beauty harnesses the science of nature to bring about skincare results. Fashion & beauty editor Stephanie Smith finds out more.

Daughter and mother team Sarah Thomas and Karen Horsley are the founders of natural skincare brand Clockface Beauty, launched in York last October with products for both men and women.

Clockface Beauty Green Clay & Rosewood Face Mask: This is a 99 per cent organic blend of green and white clay, enriched with essential oils, vitamin E and other all-natural ingredients. It refreshes, softens and tones, regenerating skin, reducing scars, blemishes and signs of ageing. Apply for 10 minutes and wait as the clay exfoliates, pulling impurities from pores. It costs �24 at Clockfacebeauty.com.

“I was inspired to create an all-natural skincare range during my first pregnancy, when I became increasingly concerned about what I was putting on my skin and found a lack of transparency in product labelling,” Sarah said. So she set developing all-natural skincare with Karen, a specialist scientist, combining their experience to develop a brand that has at its heart the belief in a natural, beautiful glow.

Clockface Beauty “waterless” luxury skincare products are all organic and vegan (registered with the Vegan Society). Sarah said: “We believe in labelling that’s clear, transparent and honest about what’s inside and that’s why all our ingredients are clearly listed in their common name as well. Our range is a multisensory skin ritual, taking the best, most effective and targeted ingredients that nature provides for the most effective results.”

The brand has just won a Pure Beauty Global award and Best Clean Beauty Brand in the Eluxe Awards.

Here are Sarah and Karen’s top skincare tips:

Use natural and organic skincare, they say. Natural made products don’t use toxins or other artificial chemicals.

It’s important to wear an SPF even on dull winter days.

Keep hydrated, making sure you drink plenty of water every day.

Take care of the neck. A serum can make a big difference. It’s a very exposed area, and it can be one of the first areas to show signs of ageing. “We always apply our Signature Collection Facial Serum to the neck twice a day,” they say.

During York Fashion Week, March 25-31, Clockface Beauty will have a pop-up stand at Scott Henshall’s Fashion Show with Lady Victoria Hervey at York Mansion House on March 26 and will have products at Browns. Scott Henshall is the male face of Clockface Beauty and headlines York Fashion Week. Read about it here:

Clockface Beauty is at https://clockfacebeauty.com/

Details of York Fashion Week here: https://www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk/