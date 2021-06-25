Here is a list of ten of some of the most historical and interesting establishments in Leeds all of which are still serving as pubs today.

The Bingley Arms

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bingley Arms is one of the most historic pubs in Leeds.

The Bingley Arms is the oldest and one of the most historic pubs in Leeds.

The pub is over 1,000 years old and certainly has the feel of an old pub, with dark, characterful, wooden beams and a dutch oven.

Stocking local Yorkshire ales including Black Sheep, The Bingley Arms maintains a classic, old-timey feel with a menu full of traditional British food too.

The Bingley Arms, Church Lane, Bardsey, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS17 9DR.

The Garden Gate

Whitelock's was previously known as The Turk's Head

The Garden Gate has a rich history and was built in 1902 by W. Mason Coggill.

It is a Grade-II listed building and provides some pristine examples of Victorian architecture including intricate tiling, etched windows and a curved ceramic bar top.

The inside of the pub is classic of the late Victorian, early Edwardian era with a central corridor and smaller, separate rooms branching off.

The structure of the building has been practically untouched since it was built and is a fantastic example of British history and architecture.

The Chequers Inn

The Garden Gate, 3 Whitfield Place, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 2QB

Whitelock’s

Whitelock’s is one of the oldest pubs in Leeds city centre and dates back to 1715, originally named The Turk’s Head.

The pub boasts traditional, late Victorian interior and decor, including characterful, dark wood furniture and even the original beer mirrors.

Sticking to its longstanding Yorkshire roots, the pub now stocks a range of Yorkshire beers from local breweries including Ilkley, Kirkstall, Rooster’s and others.

Whitelock’s, Turk’s Head Yard, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6HB

Scarbrough Hotel

First owned by Henry Scarbrough in 1826, the Scarbrough Hotel is also known by locals as the ‘Scabby Taps’.

The Scarbrough Hotel is a distinct, Georgian building and still has a traditional feel throughout with the wooden bar and furnishings adding character.

The pub stocks a range of Nicholson’s ales and gins, and has plenty of British classics on the food menu including speciality pies and fish and chips.

Scarbrough Hotel, Bishopgate Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 5DY.

The Chequers Inn

The Chequers Inn dates back to 1540 and its appearance is arguably the epitome of a traditional Yorkshire pub.

Inside, the pub has low, wooden beams and traditional open fires, making it a cosy place to visit for a pint.

The pub stocks regional ales and all of the food is made with locally sourced produce.

Until recently, it was one of the only pubs in England to have a six day license and has closed every Sunday for 180 years.

The Chequers Inn, South Milford, Park Lane, South Milford, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS25 5LP

The Pack Horse

Records of The Pack Horse suggest it was first established in 1615.

Its longstanding history in Leeds can be seen in the iron Templar Cross that is nailed to the gable end of the pub.

The pub is also said to have entertained Royals in the English Civil War, meaning the dark, traditional wood beams that fill the ceilings are likely to have witnessed some interesting moments in British history.

The Pack Horse, Pack Horse Yard, Briggate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6AT

The Adelphi

The Adelphi is more than 100 years old and is a spectacular example of late Victorian architecture, with intricate stonework on the exterior.

Inside the Victorian influence remains prominent, with the original glass partitions between rooms still standing.

The pub is traditional throughout and has a large function room upstairs and a dark, classic, wood bar that adds to the ambience of the warm establishment.

The Adelphi, 1-3 Hunslet Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 1JQ

The Palace

The Georgian building the establishment is based in was built in 1741 and became a pub 100 years later.

Despite the exterior now being painted blue, the inside of the pub maintains the traditional, cosy feel of an old pub.

The large curved bar and rich, dark wood furnishings add to the character of the pub, as well as the interesting features such as the standing clock and beams.

The Palace, Kirkgate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7DJ

The Ship Inn

The Ship Inn has records dating back to the 1750s, but much of its history is unknown other than its former name was The Ship and Griffin.

The interior decor is traditional with a dark wood bar with brass finishings and old, metal tables filling the main room of the pub.

Maintaining its strong Yorkshire history, the pub stocks local ales such as Black Sheep and Kirkstall.

The Ship Inn, 71 Briggate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6LH

Old Red Lion

The Old Red Lion is a traditional Sam Smith pub and dates back to the late Georgian period.

As a Sam Smith pub, it stocks local Yorkshire ales and other drinks that are renowned for being reasonably priced.

The interior maintains the traditional feel of the pub with dark furnishings, imposing wooden beams and a large classic bar.