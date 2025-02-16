11 coolest UK postcodes to move to in 2025: These two Yorkshire places have the coolest postcodes according to The Sunday Times

Not only do we live in the “coolest” region but The Sunday Times has dubbed these two Yorkshire postcodes as two of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK.

According to The Sunday Times, a postcode in Hull and Leeds have been named the coolest places to live in the UK.

While Bradford is thriving as the City of Culture 2025, former City of Culture 2017 Hull has ranked as one of the coolest places to live.

HU1, Hull, East Yorkshire

Farsley is for hipster Dads

The paper describes the port city of Hull as “entering its glow-up era.”

The Sunday Times mentioned Hull’s Fruit Market: “The former fruit and veg markets and warehouses lining the city’s old marina are chock-a-block with independents, while its hipsterish dining scene is thronging with exciting openings.

The paper mentions the city's thriving food and culture scene such as the new grassroots venue where Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker is a patron.

“New Adelphi, an independent grassroots venue on the way out of town where Oasis, Radiohead and Fatboy Slim cut their teeth on stage.”

Hull is thriving

Hull also has an eye-catching street art scene with a new design studio opening up in Victorian Hepworth’s Arcade.

Here the street food market is to die for.

Hull is also famous for The Deep and the Fish Trail, with a rich maritime past and present.

While the home of the Real Housewives of Cheshire CH2 is dubbed the coolest place “for yummy mummies.” It's this place in Leeds which is “cool” for “cool dads.”

When we're talking about Deeva, we're not talking about the toddler but the food.

LS28, Farsley, Leeds

The Sunday Times praises the area’s “micro-breweries, sourdough bakehouses, and great live music venues.”

They say it's perfect for those hipster dads who can't get enough of this “cultural catnip.”

Not only that, this suburb is the happiest place in Leeds.

Deeva is the go-to Indian in the area which is based in a converted church.