11 of the best bars and pubs in South Yorkshire according to Tripadvisor

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 16:02 BST

These are the best places for a drink or two 🍻

There are plenty of brilliant pubs and bars to enjoy a drink dotted across South Yorkshire.

Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best pubs and bars that South Yorkshire has to offer.

TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit in South Yorkshire.

Here are the 11 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.

1. The Turnpike, Bawtry

The Turnpike in Bawtry has a 4.5* rating from 330 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely little pub with great staff. Met friends there all had different meal. Beautiful presented by the chef Corey and Antonio's. Even better when we got the bill, £4.99 off each meal as a summer special. Will definitely go again.” | TripAdvisor-The Turnpike

2. The Head of Steam, Sheffield

The Head of Steam in Sheffield has a 4.5* rating from 579 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Brilliant, excellent beers, great atmosphere and bar staff go above and beyond! can’t fault the place, will be a regular visit!” | TripAdvisor-Stephen Kelly

3. The Bay Horse, Doncaster

The Bay Horse in Doncaster has a 4.5* rating from 240 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Had a great meal and a couple of drinks over here. Really nice pub and very friendly people would definitely come here again.” | TripAdvisor-TheSaint7

4. Firepit Rocks, Sheffield

Firepit Rocks in Sheffield has a 4* rating from 423 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Amazing cocktails, stylish ambiance, and great service - perfect spot for a fun and classy night out! Great place would recommend.” | TripAdvisor

