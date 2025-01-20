Rotherham is home to many incredible restaurants, offering a wide selection of cuisines.
From delicious dishes to above-and-beyond customer service, TripAdvisor customers have hand-picked the best Rotherham restaurants to visit.
Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Rotherham, according to the people who have dined in them.
1. The Garrison, Wickersley
The Garrison in Wickersley has a 5* rating from 203 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Had a lovely meal here with family last night. Really cosy little restaurant and friendly attentive staff. Cannot fault the food and the set menu is a really good price for the quality you get. Cocktails are also good!” | TripAdvisor
2. Bay Tree Bar-Bistro, Rotherham
Bay Tree Bar-Bistro in Rotherham has a 4.5* rating from 498 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely atmosphere, great service, lovely food - never disappoints. The cocktails are fabulous, particularly the desert cocktails and the staff are so friendly and genuinely kind. Definitely will book again and highly recommend to anyone.” | TripAdvisor
3. Seasons Restaurant, Wickersley
Seasons Restaurant in Wickersley has a 4.5* rating from 95 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wow again! Came with friends had the two course menu. The restaurant is stunning inside, our table was lovely, the service was amazing as always. We enjoyed all of our food . It’s definitely worth a visit. The lunch menu is also superb. Give it a go!” | TripAdvisor
4. Goodfellas Italian Restaurant, Rotherham
Goodfellas Italian Restaurant in Rotherham has a 5* rating from 436 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely by far the best Italian food I have had! Fantastic service from Harry too so welcoming. Authentic family run business and wish everyone the best. We will be back soon.” | TripAdvisor
