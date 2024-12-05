15 of the finest pubs for food in North Yorkshire - and what customers have to say

While there’s a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
And North Yorkshire boasts some of the finest gastropubs in the country, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out the 15 of the top-rated pubs in the county for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. The Old Black Bull, Raskelf
The Old Black Bull in Raskelf has a 5* rating from 198 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Absoloutley excellent! Food is amazing, the atmosphere is cosy, it's so friendly and welcoming, always our first choice for a special occasion or a treat! We recommend it to everyone!” | TripAdvisor
2. The Bay Horse, Ravensworth
The Bay Horse in Ravensworth has a 5* rating from 136 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Our first visit for Sunday lunch and we will definitely be back again. The food and service were exceptional. Dishes are presented beautifully and it is obvious the work that has gone into each one. The whole team are very friendly and attentive, I would highly recommend to everyone.” | TripAdvisor
3. Dog and Gun, Thirsk
The Dog and Gun in Thirsk has a 5* rating from 794 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We came tonight for dinner whilst on holiday in Thirsk. It was burger night and this was one of the best burgers we have ever had. The sticky toffee pudding was also amazing and the staff were so friendly and nice. Thank you!” | TripAdvisor
4. The Queens Arms, Litton
The Queens Arms in Litton has a 4.5* rating from 518 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Tucked away in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, this charming pub offers an exceptional gastro dining experience. The cozy atmosphere, with its rustic beams and roaring fire, sets the scene for a delightful meal.” | TripAdvisor