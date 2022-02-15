Plans were first revealed for the Mr Wilson’s bar in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

Work is well under way to fit out the bar on West Street and a member of staff confirmed the venue is due to open in April.

Members of the public can also get their first drink for free in the new bar – so long as they sign up for the mailing list here.The operators of the venue have previously told how the bar will be divided into two.

Outside the new bar as work continues on West Street. Picture: Mr Wilson's.

The owners said: “At pavement level is Mr Wilson's – a complete rethink of the modern cocktail bar featuring indoor waterfalls, a stunning island bar and a standard of finish never seen before in Sheffield."

Visitors can then "venture underground to Mr Wilson's Speakeasy and go back in time 100 years".

“You'll find low ceilings, rich mahogany wood finishes, Chesterfield sofas and wing back chairs – Mr Wilson's is an exclusive hideaway where every single customer is a VIP.”

Mr Wilson's promises 'a complete rethink of the modern cocktail bar'. Picture: Mr Wilson's.