Five Yorkshire restaurants have been entered on to the 360°Eat Guide for 2025 - being recognised for their gastronomic experience and sustainability.

The updated 360°Eat Guide has been announced for 2025 and five Yorkshire-based restaurants have all made it on to the list.

The Bow Room, Fifty Two, Black Swan, Pignut and Mýse have all been included on the list.

The Bow Room at Grays Court in York offers refined modern British cuisine in a historic setting, with a focus on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

The restaurant was given two sustainability circles and scored 81–85 points for gastronomy.

Adam Degg outside Fiftytwo restaurant built out of five shipping containers at Rudding Park, Harrogate. Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Fifty Two, located at Rudding Park in Harrogate, builds its menu around produce grown in its own kitchen garden.

The Harrogate restaurant was given two sustainability circles and scored 76–80 points for gastronomy.

The Black Swan at Oldstead, led by chef Tommy Banks, champions a farm-to-fork ethos using ingredients from its surrounding land.

It was given three sustainability circles and scored 86–90 points for gastronomy.

Pignut in Helmsley delivers creative, ingredient-led dishes inspired by Yorkshire’s wild and rural larder.

The Helmsley restaurant was given two sustainability circles and scored 81–85 points for gastronomy.

Chef Joshua Overington at Myse restaurant, Hovingham. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Mýse, based in the village of Hovingham, reimagines traditional Yorkshire fare through an innovative, hyper-local tasting menu.

The restaurant was given one sustainability circle and scored 81–85 points for gastronomy.

The 360°Eat Guide is the first of its kind to assess restaurants on both gastronomy and sustainability, considering everything from ingredient sourcing and supplier relationships to staff wellbeing and environmental impact.

Restaurants are evaluated through a dual process: anonymous visits by the guide for culinary assessment, and in-depth conversations exploring a restaurant's sustainability practices.

Pignut in Helmsley

Tom and Laurissa Heywood, the owners of Pignut, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be included in this guide which we've been following for a while.