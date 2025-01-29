There are some exciting brand-new food products that are available now on the supermarket shelves.
The brand-new products have been launched by a variety of popular and well-loved brands including Kellogg’s, Swizzels, McCoys and more.
Check out our list of 8 exciting new food launches for 2025.
1. Kellogg’s Oaties
Beloved cereal brand Kelloggs has launched a brand-new high-fibre breakfast cereal named Oaties. The oat-based crunchy cereal has added B vitamins and iron, created to provide morning energy for the whole family. The crunchy pillows of wholegrain oats will stay crunchy even when in milk. | Kelloggs
2. McCoy’s Hot and Spicy
Flavoursome crisp brand McCoy’s has launched a brand-new spicy flavour to its already existing range of crisps. McCoy’s Hot and Spicy will be packed with fiery and bold flavours. The 65g packets will be priced at £1.25. | McCoy's
3. Iceland Crunchy Coated Chicken Strips
Frozen food supermarket Iceland has launched its own Crunchy Coated Chicken Strips, which are available in two flavours inspired by iconic crisp brands. Although not confirmed by Iceland, the Salt and Pepper Shake Crunchy Chicken Strips seem to be inspired by Salt & Shake crisps, and the Chilli Hot Wave Crunchy Chicken Strips seem inspired by Doritos. Both are priced at £4 for 500g. | Iceland
4. Swizzels Squashies Love Hearts
In celebration of the most romantic day of the year - Valentine’s Day, beloved confectionary company Swizzels has launched a Love Hearts version of its popular Squashies sweets. The sweets are designed to look like the original Love Hearts sweets, but with a soft texture. | Swizzels
