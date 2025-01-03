50% off mains at Marco Pierre White’s Hull restaurant

Diners looking to enjoy a meal out in January 2025 can head to Marco Pierre White’s restaurant at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Ferensway where they can tuck into a main course for half the price!

Available at the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, anyone who fancies a meal that’s been devised by the renowned chef and restaurateur, will be able to do so for just 50% of the normal price.

Including all main courses* it means anyone who wants to go out for a celebration, date night or just to enjoy a meal out, can do so knowing it will be superb value for money.

Jack Dennett, food and beverage manager said: “This is a fantastic offer. With the New Year being a time when a lot of people tighten their belts following the over-indulgence of Christmas, to enjoy a main course for half the price is a great way to go out for a meal.

“We have a wonderful variety of main course dishes so there’s plenty of choice for guests to select from. This includes Roast Chicken à la Forestière, Roast Rump of Lamb à la Dijonnaise, Escalope of Salmon ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and a Mixed Mediterranean Vegetable Ravioli.

“On the seasonal specials there’s also Roast Cod with Lentils & Pancetta, Simpson’s Cottage Pie, Wheeler’s of St James’s Fishcake and a Pea & Shallot Ravioli.

“And anyone who fancies a steak can choose from our superb range of grass-fed, Campbell Brothers’ beef and includes our signature and classic options.

“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with his ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining and this offer makes it even more attractive.”

* available on all main courses; not available on sharing steaks