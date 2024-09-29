Scones, cucumber, cream cheese and smoked salmon sandwiches are traditionally the base of a standard afternoon tea but now a new tea is in town as an Indian inspired “royal afternoon tea’ has come to Yorkshire. After launching a middle eastern high tea at Habibi rooftop bar in Leeds, chef Freda Shafi has created an afternoon tea inspired by the Mughal Empire at Aagrah Indian Restaurant in Leeds. We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to try it out.

I’m not one for nights out but when it comes to brunches and afternoon teas, I’m there.

For someone teetotal however, the boom of bottomless brunches and Champagne afternoon teas has meant I’m normally paying a packet in order to participate in gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse still, I often then have to pay a surcharge to drink soft drinks instead of the booze which is included.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freda Shafi's creation

So an invite to an afternoon tea which is about the food not the drink was a refreshing welcome.

Aagrah Leeds City Centre has stood at the foot of the BBC Yorkshire building in St Peters Square for the past 20 years.

It’s popular amongst media folk who work nearby, normally heading to the venue for its Indian buffets containing curries and naan bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On entering we were served mocktails at the cosy bar area as a palette cleanser.

Aagrah, Leeds serves up an Indian inspired afternoon tea

Chef and instagrammer Freda then greeted and seated us at tables containing the Mughlai High Tea.

Rather than a twist on a classic afternoon tea, this was a complete transformation.

Pani Puri puff pastry discs served with chickpeas and spices, and onion bhajis in brioche buns were amongst the savoury dishes as well as tandoori chicken skewers and lamb kofta. It was served with potato patties and stuffed paratha flatbread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I’m vegan, Freda prepared me chickpeas and spices and onion bhajis.

Chef Freda Shafi with Sophie Mei Lan, Christa Ackroyd and Becky Joyce

The Pani Puri were a feast for the eyes and an experience in themselves as people were shown how to eat them traditionally by pouring a shot of tamarind sauce into the centre of the puff and then eating all in one.

The flavours were rich and spicy - definitely a far cry from a dry scone which is perked up with clotted cream and jam.

Instead, people were asking for raita yoghurt to accompany the aromatic bites. Before we worked our way down to the delicate pretty looking desserts, we were served Kashmiri pink chai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This hot milky tea contains kashmiri leaves, cardamom and honey to sweeten. It certainly looked instagrammable and picture perfect accompanied with the desserts. My friends said it tasted amazing too and have been ordering it ever since.

Finally it was time for desserts. Pistachio and cardamom cupcakes, Kheer with syrup and saffron as well as a range of other decadent rose inspired desserts.

The flavours of the Mughlai Afternoon Tea were bold and exciting but what captured my attention was how picture perfect everything was.

Chef Freda is not only a self-taught home cook but she studied Fine Art which explains her attention to detail on aesthetics as well as the flavour combinations.