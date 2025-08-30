The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s an interesting one. How to write a review that encourages people to visit a restaurant where I didn’t enjoy the food? If what follows seems conflicted, it’s because it is.

Firstly, a brief parenthetical note. I’ve lived in Hull all my 56 years and I’ve resultingly eaten most of my grub within the city limits.

But I’ve never eaten a meal in east Hull. I’ve had the odd sandwich or pattie butty over there but never a full-on sit down.

African Village in east Hull

There are places to eat that side of town and, presumably, some of them must be passable, but never have I been tempted to cross the river specifically for gastronomic purposes. Until now.

What drew me were a few social media posts by a new-ish African restaurant on Holderness Road. The food looked tempting and the chef – in a brief video online - seemed a friendly sort.

No website, though, so I had to scour the internet for more detail.

I eventually found a photograph of the menu and (despite it being semi-perplexing) it bore enough detail to convince me that African Village – as the establishment is so named – would enjoy the honour of being my first ever East Hull eatery.

Grilled Tillapia with yam and plantain

So, what was it like? Well, here’s where things get weird. I really liked it but struggled with the food.

Despite my opinion, however, I’d really like other people to try it and make up their own minds. Because what I didn’t like about African Village was primarily the result of miscommunication.

Anthony and Sandra Nwankwo opened African Village last spring. It’s their first restaurant. Anthony left Nigeria 20 years ago and is now a British citizen.

Sandra joined him here (with their small children) much more recently, leaving her life as a lawyer back in their home country. Sandra’s family run restaurants so it’s this osmotic knowledge that is being utilised to run their new venture.

Jollof rice with grilled turkey

The restaurant is doing well amongst Hull’s African community as the dishes are very authentic Nigerian.

And so, when a pair of cultural clodhoppers like me and my mate walk into the restaurant and start ordering menu items of which we have zero knowledge, there is bound to be the odd dish that rubs our palates up the wrong way.

To be fair, the (English) descriptions of dishes on the menu are somewhat misleading, as we found out when starters of Onugbo and Ogbono soup turned up.

Onugbo is described as bitter leaf soup with assorted meat, palm oil and poundo (which is pounded yam) and Ogbono, is the roughly same but with Ogbono seed instead of bitter leaf. So far, so intriguing.

Language difficulties, however, dropped us right in it when we discovered that the ‘assorted meats’ which were described to us as ‘chicken, beef and the like’ turned out to be mainly offal.

I once ordered ‘misto carne’ in Florence expecting slices of bresaola and salami and was presented with a bowl of offal topped with two pig’s ears. This felt very similar.

Now, if you like offal (and some strange people do), you’d be in literal hog heaven. But for anyone – like me – with a more delicate constitution, there was very little to work with. I struggled to find anything I could stomach.

I thought I discovered a way of not offending our hosts and leaving the entire dish as the pounded yam comes in a fist-sized white ball which you break chunks off with your hands to dip in the juices.

I gave this a go and found the stock to be extremely, pungently fishy. Sandra then explained that the stock is made with cod’s head. So even dunking yam was beyond my sensibilities.

I convinced my pal to swap starters (he is keener on fish than I) but his dish was just as packed with offal. I even spotted some tripe in there. The whole affair was a literal non-starter.

Mains proved less problematic. I had jollof rice (about the only thing on the menu I’d eaten before) served with a grilled, spicy turkey leg. This was more like it. Tasty rice and a big, juicy bone to gnaw on. I was back in the game.

Yon side of the table arrived a whole grilled tilapia served with more yam (this time cut into thick strips) and plantain fries. Both dishes were reassuringly familiar and more than made up for the disaster of the starters.

Anthony kept us supplied with an excellent Nigerian lager, called Trophy, which dulled the disappointing lack of desserts. Apparently they are coming soon but Sandra is still acclimatising to managing a kitchen instead of defending clients.

Now, here’s the thing. Yes, we had a very mixed bag of an evening, to say the least. But that shouldn’t stop anyone trying out African Village for themselves.

The best advice I can give is to ask about every dish thoroughly when ordering.

The Yorkshire palate is clearly very different to the Nigerian one and there are some language and cultural vagaries that need overcoming. For instance, ‘meat’ can mean ‘offal’ and use of heavy fish stock isn’t seen as something worthy of mention on the menu. So make sure you ask.

Sandra and Anthony (who runs front of house when he’s not out working his second job) are good people and they are keen to have new people come to their restaurant to experience proper Nigerian food.

Learn from my mistakes, get more detailed information when ordering and there’s no reason why your visit to African Village shouldn’t be a delight. A sign out front proudly states ‘Kingston-Upon-Hull, the greatest city of love and romance’ in African colours.

The Nwankwo family clearly love Hull, let’s hope Hull loves their restaurant in return.

Welcome 5/5

Food 3/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Prices 5/5