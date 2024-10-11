An award-winning micro pub that can seat only a handful of people will now be able to allow patrons to drink outside.

The Ainsbury Micropub in Thackley is one of the many smaller scale pubs that have opened in Bradford over the past decade. Located at the junction of Crag Hill Road and Thackley Road, the hostelry won CAMRA’s Pub of the Season in Summer 2022.

The pub’s current licence prevents patrons from drinking outside, or for the pub to have outdoor seating. Earlier this Summer, owners John and Nicky Higgins applied to Bradford Council to amend this licence. This would allow people to drink in a small fenced off area outside the pub.

The change was approved by Bradford Council’s Licensing Panel on Tuesday morning – despite objections from some living near the pub.

Ainsbury micropub in Thackley

The panel heard that there had been three letters of objection to the changes, with objectors raising concerns that drinkers outside would lead to noise, swearing, arguments and anti-social behaviour. There had also been 32 letters of support.

Mr Higgins said: “The downstairs area only has seating for 12 people. We sometimes find it difficult to pay the bills, especially with energy costs going up. That isn’t going to change any time soon.

“We have a small area outside the pub where we previously stored barrels. That could accommodate about eight to ten people.

“People want to come for a drink, and they have dogs or bikes or pushchairs. They want to sit outside with them, and we have to turn them away because of the licence. At the moment they can’t even have a soft drink outside.”

He said the outdoor space would provide somewhere for people stopping off at the pub during a dog walk or cycle ride to sit.

Referring to concerns about anti-social behaviour he said: “The average age for our customers is probably over 50. It’s not teenagers.”

Also speaking at the meeting were a Mr and Mrs Smith, who live close to the pub and were objecting to the change. Mr Smith said there had been times where he had to walk into the road due to people gathered on the footpath outside the pub.

He argued the pub’s location, at a difficult junction, made it an unsuitable location to allow people to drink outside. They were also concerned about the noise from people drinking outside the pub.