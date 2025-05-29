The 11 best places to dine al fresco in West Yorkshire - according to TripAdvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 29th May 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 12:29 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Enjoy a plate of good food in the sunshine ☀️

As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In West Yorkshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in West Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

Join our NationalWorld Today newsletter - morning headlines in your email.

Emporio Italia in Ilkley has a 4.8* rating from 840 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The most wonderful piece of Italy in Ilkley. Family run, fabulous helpful service with gorgeous authentic food, this is not the usual Italian restaurant, it is a unique concept as Luigi the owner chef explains the dishes to diners before ordering and that really makes it even more special.”

1. Emporio Italia, Ilkley

Emporio Italia in Ilkley has a 4.8* rating from 840 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The most wonderful piece of Italy in Ilkley. Family run, fabulous helpful service with gorgeous authentic food, this is not the usual Italian restaurant, it is a unique concept as Luigi the owner chef explains the dishes to diners before ordering and that really makes it even more special.” | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
The Agora in Horsforth has a 4.7* rating from 648 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely and tasty food with wonderful and welcoming staff. Had the meze for 2 and it was amazing! Thanks. We will be back for sure.”

2. The Agora, Horsforth

The Agora in Horsforth has a 4.7* rating from 648 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely and tasty food with wonderful and welcoming staff. Had the meze for 2 and it was amazing! Thanks. We will be back for sure.” | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Pizza Punks in Leeds has a 4.8* rating from 1,333 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went for a bottomless brunch for my birthday and had a lovely time! Good selection of drinks and food is fab. Bar staff are lovely and make great cocktails!”

3. Pizza Punks, Leeds

Pizza Punks in Leeds has a 4.8* rating from 1,333 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went for a bottomless brunch for my birthday and had a lovely time! Good selection of drinks and food is fab. Bar staff are lovely and make great cocktails!” | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Pavé in Haworth has a 4.9* rating from 437 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food, great service. Came for an anniversary meal and they could not do enough for us. Loved it. Will be back again.”

4. Pavé, Haworth

Pavé in Haworth has a 4.9* rating from 437 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food, great service. Came for an anniversary meal and they could not do enough for us. Loved it. Will be back again.” | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostFood
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice