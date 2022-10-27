Annie’s Kitchen: Taste of Karachi on Linthorpe Road, in Middlesbrough, was re-inspected on September 14. It had been ordered to make improvements after a one-star-rated visit on May 6 found buckets of dirty water and a filthy toilet.

The restaurant now has a two rating, which means improvement is still necessary. A spokesperson for Annie’s Kitchen said: “Improvements are being made. We are closely working with the council and making improvements and taking on their advice on how to improve the controls.”

After the May visit, the council threatened to take further action if it didn’t clean up its act. It found filthy cloths being used to wipe down surfaces, raw chicken stored above salad in the fridge, and worn chopping boards that couldn’t be properly cleaned.

Annie's Kitchen in Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough

The toilet was also flagged by inspectors as the cistern lid was broken and it was dirty. The report added: “It was apparent during the visit that the level of food hygiene awareness amongst your staff was inadequate.”

Hygiene ratings range from zero, where urgent improvement is necessary, to five where very good standards are observed. In Middlesbrough, there are 31 food businesses with a two rating.