Apple & Pork Satay Skewers recipes

Ingredients (Makes 3 large skewers)
360 g pork cubes (we used loin)
1 Apple (chopped into large cubes)
3 tbsp Peanut butter
150 ml coconut milk
1 tbsp Bonraw panela sugar
1 tbsp soy sauce
Method
Preheat the oven to 190C
First make the satay sauce by putting the peanut butter, coconut milk, sugar and soy sauce in a saucepan over a medium heat. It will start to thicken so keep stirring and then take off the heat just before it starts to boil.
Allow to cool and then add in your pork cubes to marinate for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight.
Chop your Apple into large cubes and then start to put the skewers together with the Apple breaking up two or three pieces of pork.
Drizzle with a little olive oil and then cook in the oven for 20 mins. You can also grill or finish off on the barbecue.