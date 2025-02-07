The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally built in 1770 it started life in George III’s reign as the Bay Horse, but the name was changed in 1850.

Back then, several Arabian stallions, believed to be the first to arrive in the country, were stranded at the pub because of bad weather.

The horses were on their way to the gallops in Masham where they’d be used to breed racehorses.

The Arabian Horse in Aberford

So ever since, this pub on the old Great North Road running through Aberford, near Garforth and 10 miles from Leeds, has been known as the Arabian Horse.

Now run by Mark and Gemma Hodgson, who reopened the pub in December 2023 after it had been closed for almost a year, the Arabian Horse is well back on its feet after improvements costing tens of thousands of pounds, but the redevelopment is in keeping with its 18th century character.

For example, the fireplace, more than 250 years old, in the main bar is full of burning logs and provides a warm welcome.

The pub’s reopening has delighted Aberford and has clearly restored vibrancy in the village, and the Hodgsons are keen to make further progress by applying for planning permission to convert the former village shop, adjoining the pub, into a coffee shop scheduled to open in April.

Serving pub grub “we are not a gastro pub,” says Emma, from Wednesday to Sunday, the Arabian Horse’s beers, Theakston’s, Taylor’s and Ossett Brewery’s White Rat, go down well with residents and walkers exploring the nearby Parlington Estate.

A reminder of how the pub looked in Victorian England can be seen in a lovely, framed black and white photograph in the bar, and contemporary, complimentary remarks about the Arabian Horse, can be read in a first anniversary book in which locals thank the Hodgsons for reviving their village institution.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5