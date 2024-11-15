The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prominent building on the A162, the Tadcaster to Ferrybridge road, the pub is an old coaching inn, and while £200,000 has been spent on improvements since it changed hands in 2021, much of the 18th century character remains-such as the wooden floor in one of the bars.

Now owned by Martin Carr and his son Matthew Collins, the pub’s reputation for good food and its array of beers has increased rapidly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin’s experienced having started a catering business in Harrogate in 1985 and then going on to run other pubs, like the Wenlock Arms at Wheldrake near York and the Half Moon at Sherburn in Elmet, down the road.

The Ash Tree Inn, Barkston Ash

Employing 30 full and part-time staff, the head chef, Jonno Griffiths, must be doing something right because they’ve been fully booked for this Christmas Day since Christmas last year.

So, this year, repeat bookings come to 90 customers, happy to pay £90 for a five-course meal, and talking of the build-up to Christmas, starting on December 1st, the Ash Tree launches its Christmas Fayre menu between Mondays and Saturdays.

Two courses will cost you £22 and three £25, prepared and supervised by Jonno, 30, who’s previously worked at the Spread Eagle in Darrington, the Blacksmith’s in Biggin and the Ulleskelf Arms, all nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays are the busiest for the four chefs, cooking 200 meals served in the pub’s dining room, sitting 65 people, and if you don’t fancy going out for lunch on Sundays, you can always try Pizza Night on Thursdays-two pizzas and a bottle of wine for £27.50.

Regarding beer, the most popular is Kirkstall Brewery’s Pale Ale (£4.50 a pint) which sells 250 pints a week, and, interestingly, the pub’s now serving Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone IPA.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5