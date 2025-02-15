The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don’t know if it’s the case in other parts of the county, but in East Yorkshire everything seems to have gone small and informal. Hardly any major restaurants are opening.

No fancy-pants bistros, no vast countryside gastropubs, not even many corporate, chain restaurants.

The big investors don’t appear to be willing or able to take risks in the current economic climate, so the only new places to eat opening are small, intimate, cautious, small budget affairs, usually centered around a few dishes.

B-Side in Hull

I’m certainly not averse to this. Small restaurants generally mean the food is being made by minimal teams of highly passionate people.

Not that everyone in the restaurant game isn’t passionate - you have to be these days to survive – it’s more that I’m finding kitchens staffed by just one or two people focussing with extreme specificity on doing a handful of things very well.

Keeping budgets down by being niche has become the common (and commonsense) vogue for nascent restauranteurs.

It started in lockdown. People taking the opportunity presented by time away from work and (often) furlough meant they finally had the time and opportunity to perfect their gyoza-making skills or finesse their toastie-designing or (best-known of all) develop the ultimate sourdough starter.

Salt beef sandwich

The latest example is B-Side, which has opened in a back-alley brickhouse off Hull’s ever-busy Newland Ave.

Two friends – Rob Woodcock and Tom Sowerby – have taken on the former vegetarian Zoo café, which unexpectedly closed a couple or three years ago, and are offering a short but extremely enticing menu of focaccia and pizza-centric food.

No fuss, no frills, just a kitchen and a few tables downstairs and more tables and a log burner on the first floor.

Both ex-teachers (though that’s not how they got to know each other) with limited past catering experience, Rob and Tom have teamed up to try to create the kind of cool, friendly food shack that you love to stumble across when you’re on a city break in an unfamiliar east European city.

Caprese sandwich

The sort of place you constantly bang on about to everyone at work when you get back while they politely nod and feign interest because they’ve absolutely no plans to visit Brno any time soon.

Tom is in charge of coffee, drinks and front-of-house while Rob turns out the food. And it’s working an absolute treat.

I’ve been in three times since they opened at the end of last year and it’s already become a favourite, particularly with my kids, who won’t shut up about the place.

Generally (but it’s constantly changing) there are seven or eight pizzas available and three or four sandwiches.

White wizard pizza-

The pizza bases are meant to be styled halfway between Naples and New York, so they are not really thin but very nearly really thin.

Served on metal plates, the varieties vary from the traditional margherita and marinara to the more inventive Gorgonzilla (you can probably work out what toppings feature on that one) and the Cymru, which is a white sauce, Welsh-themed treat covered in leeks, cheese, onion and rosemary.

The New Yorker is pepperoni, spianata (a Calabrian sausage), vodka sauce, three cheeses, oregano and basil and it’s perfectly balanced so that nothing overpowers or makes it impractical to pick up with your hands.

You could just as easily imagine it being scoffed on a street corner in Greenwich Village as down a graffiti-decorated alley in Hull.

The White Witch pizza extends the Cymru concept by featuring leeks, mushrooms, three cheese (including fior di latte), veggie parmesan, rosemary, thyme and garlic.

Sounds like too many toppings but, again, they work in perfect harmony, so you can taste everything but there is also a new overall taste created that was new to me.

New Yorker pizza

Pizza, of a sort, is also available as slices but they’re more like a spongey, chewy focaccia squares lightly topped with just a couple or so ingredients. I sampled one with a vodka sauce, crispy slices of garlic and oregano toasted so that it becomes crispy.

With something like that the bread has to be done just right and Rob ensures, via careful flour selection and diligence, that it certainly is.

This just-rightness also extends to the sandwiches.

Thinner, but no less superb, focaccia wrapped around your choice of chicken Caeser, Caprese (with added pesto for zing) or one of the best salt beef Reubens I’ve ever had.

I make salt beef sandwiches for the family every Boxing Day, so I know that it takes patience and skill to get them just so and B-Side are offering that exact just so as standard.

I woke up a few days after my last visit craving one of their Reubens sandwiches, and I’ll likely dream of them tonight.

Pizzas and sarnies aside, B-Side offers cakes and buns, various fancy sodas and some damn fine coffee.

They have plans to extend the drinks offering into local real ale and extend the opening hours into the late evening, so that people can make a night of eating pizza, drinking and chilling out close enough to the main drag so you can walk there but tucked discretely enough away so you won’t get bothered.

I wish Tom and Rob the very best. It’s good to have a once-popular, bustling building back in use and it’s even better to have genuinely good food served in relaxed surroundings.

B-Side deserves to succeed and it’s showing signs of doing just that. No phone, no website, just an Instagram feed and word of mouth already has the place packed out most of the time.

The Small Food movement may have taken hold of the East Riding but that doesn’t mean anyone has to avoid thinking big.

Welcome 4/5

Food 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5

B-Side, 80B Newland Ave, Hull, HU5 3AB