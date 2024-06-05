Wines of the week

Mount Impey Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Marlborough, New Zealand, 13%, Tesco down from £13 to £11 until June 16 Clubcard holders only: Made from grapes grown at high altitude on a biodiversity reserve, home to endangered species. And the wine is terrific.

​The Best Provence Rosé, France, 13%, Morrisons down from £10 to £9 until June 18: Creamy wild strawberry and white peach fruit and a fresh, dry finish. Perfect for sunny summer lunches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Cono Sur Organic Pinot Noir 2023, Chile, 14%, Sainsbury down from £9.75 to £8 until June 25: A step up in quality from the regular Cono Sur Pinot with bigger flavours, softer style and delicious strawberry and herb flavours.

Domaine Bousquet Finca Lalande Malbec 2022, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, 14%, Waitrose down from £10.99 to £8.99 until July 2: 100% organic Malbec from high altitude vineyards gives grapes with intense aromas and flavours of blueberries and blackberries, dusted with black pepper.

Bad weather hits France

It is not just British farmers who have been suffering with bad weather. French vineyards from Chablis to Cahors have had problems. In Chablis, hail the size of ping-pong balls swept across the vineyards, damaging the developing shoots and wiping out around 80% of the potential crop. This happened across 1000 hectares of the vineyard region, which is around 20% of the region. Frosts have been a problem in Cahors where 80% of the 2024 crop could be lost to bud damage while 60% to 70% of the Jura region is reporting losses due to extremely cold weather. Meanwhile in Beaujolais and Burgundy, heavy rain has increased the risk of mildew, in particular because the land is so wet, and machinery cannot get on to the vineyards to spray. Farming is never easy.

Tasting in Beverley

The gorgeous wines of Vergelegen estate, in South Africa will be on show in Beverley on Wednesday 17 July. Roberts and Speight will host a tasting at the Beverley Rugby Club, Norwood starting at 7.30pm, when 10 wines will be introduced by the Vergelegen Ambassador. There will be tapas served alongside the wines. Vergelegen is an outstanding property in the Cape, making wines that shine with quality and individuality. Tickets cost £25 per person. You can book tickets via the Roberts and Speight website or just ring them on 01482 870717 and they will add you to the list.

Tasting in Hull, Leeds and York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad