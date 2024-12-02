The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I was born and raised here on the family farm in Yorkshire so all my early memories were Yorkshire ones. And certainly many of my earliest memories are rooted in nature — like the fruit trees in our garden, heavy with plums and pears, and the wildlife they attracted, watching tadpoles in the pond.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Caroline Bell and Katie Matten at Shepherds Purse cheese, Thirsk. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

I’m lucky to still live in a beautiful spot in the Vale of York, with stunning views of the North Yorkshire Moors and the Yorkshire Dales. But I also adore our coastline—Saltburn, Whitby, and Robin Hood’s Bay are all special in their own way. Then the cities: York, Leeds, and Harrogate, where I’ve lived during university and different jobs. Honestly, I love it all—there’s so much beauty, variety, and character across the county.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend out in Yorkshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I lived in Harrogate for 10 years and I loved it, so I’d start there on Saturday morning with brunch at Hoxton North then a walk in Valley Gardens and across the Stray, dinner and a show in Leeds and then on Sunday morning take the dogs out to Saltburn for a beach walk and then back home by the fire for Sunday lunch with family and friends.

What’s your favourite walk/view?

Barkers Department Store in Northallerton

Yorkshire really is a walker’s paradise and with having dogs, I’ve enjoyed many of them. But if I have to pick one that combines a walk and a view, then climbing Sutton Bank could be it —the walk is gorgeous, and the view across Thirsk and the surrounding area is absolutely breathtaking.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson would you like to take for lunch?

Kevin Sinfield is truly inspiring — not just as a sportsman and athlete, but as a teammate and friend. The way he stood by Rob Burrow, supporting him through thick and thin and going above and beyond to raise awareness and funds, shows what a loyal and genuine person he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star would you like to take for dinner?

Judy Bell pictured at her home at Newsham near Thirk.

I’d love to take Dame Judi Dench for dinner, it’s a genuine dream of mine. She’s such an iconic and prolific actress as well as an advocate with deep roots in Yorkshire, she exudes Yorkshire charm, grit, and wit. I think she’s just incredible with a strong faith.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

I think our market towns hold lots of hidden treasures and in Northallerton we have Barkers Department Store, one of the few independent department stores left and it’s a thriving and important little gem for rural communities. Such an asset for the community and the town and it thrives thanks to its’ use, definitely worth a visit and then explore the rest of the town from there, you’ll find your own hidden gems too.

What gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

I think it comes from its incredible mix of people, places, and traditions and of course, the food. The warmth, resilience, and down-to-earth nature of Yorkshire folk set the tone, while our diverse scenery - from rolling dales to dramatic moors and rugged coastline - offers a stunning backdrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our incredible history is on show, with castles, abbeys and city walls, then the agricultural and industrial heritage, adds depth and character. The rich and diverse agriculture in the region inspires great producers and in turn great chefs.

Do you follow sport in the county?

I’m a big rugby union fan and love following the game. We also proudly sponsor our local cricket club, Thornton le Moor, who do brilliantly. Supporting grassroots sport is so important, and it’s fantastic to see the community spirit and talent they bring to the field.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Our local, the Carpenters Arms in Felixkirk, holds a special place in my heart—we’ve celebrated so many family occasions there. For another cozy pub, The Durham Ox in Crayke is a favourite with its warm charm and excellent menu.

Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn at Harome always impresses with its exceptional food, and recently we had a truly wonderful meal at The Old Deanery in Ripon which has re-emerged as a hidden gem in a stunning location.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anywhere that sells great cheese and local produce is a winner for me, When I lived in Harrogate, Fodder was a firm favourite, with its amazing selection of both cheese and local produce. I also love the charm of Upstairs Downstairs in Thirsk and Lewis & Cooper in Northallerton.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed in the time that you’ve known it? Yorkshire has seen remarkable changes over my lifetime. The development of the cities thanks to major investment - Leeds has transformed into a dynamic city, thriving in business, creativity, and culture.

In the local regional food group, Deliciously Yorkshire, we’ve seen independent producers, artisan cheesemakers like ourselves and craft breweries and farm shops, flourish, harnessing creativity, passion and hard work to make the most of local produce.

Yorkshire is now firmly on the map as a destination for world-class dining and tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the challenges of sustaining this are being felt, with national and international pressures. It’s time now perhaps to slow down and ensure we are being more intentional and mindful with our growth, looking to nature, and those closest to it, for the lessons, as we shape our great county for the generations to come.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My mum, and founder of Shepherds Purse, Judy Bell MBE, who we sadly lost in 2022. Her passion, determination, and love for life and creativity have been and remain truly inspiring. She’s a guiding light in my life, and her commitment to her work, her family, and her community makes her someone I not only love but deeply admire. Her recognition with an MBE was testament to the incredible impact she’s had, and to me, she’s always been a hero and a role model.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?