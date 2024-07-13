The restaurant Bavette based in Horsforth is celebrating Bastille Day by offering customers a one-off lunch menu that includes three courses and snacks.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bastille Day, also known as French National Day, is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 which was a significant event of the French Revolution, as well as the Fete de la Federation that honoured the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790.

Various locations in the UK also celebrate Bastille Day from parks to theatres in London and restaurants who host cabarets and special menus across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The neighbourhood restaurant Bavette is based in Horsforth and owned by ex-Culpeper head chef Sandy Jarvis and his husband, restaurant manager and sommelier Clement Cousin, formerly of East London’s Brawn and The Buxton.

Bavette Bastille Day menu. (Pic credit: Bavette)

In honour of Bastille Day, Bavette has put together a seasonal menu only available for lunch on Sunday, July 14 which includes three courses, as well as snacks for £45, making it an ideal option to indulge in an enjoyable yet affordable meal with friends and family.

It is a relaxed, convivial bistro where the menu is refreshed seasonally featuring a variety of classic French dishes. For the table, snacks consist of Baguette and House Butter (Confit Garlic and Chervil) and Cervelle de Canut with Crudite and Walnut Oil.

For starters there will be Escargot Provencial a la Colombe D’Or, Tapenade Croutons with Basil, Grilled Scallops and Parsley Butter or Pork Rillions with Frisee Salad and Ravigot Sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main dish will be Magret de Canard with Sarladaise Potatoes, Ratatouille and Armagnac Jus. Strawberry and Creme Patissiere Tart with Strawberry Sorbet will finish the meal. For an extra £7 per person, you can add a fourth course of ‘George and Joseph’ Cheese Plate, Chutney and Baguette.

The special menu is paired with Bavette’s extensive wine list chosen by sommelier and founder Clement Cousin, who champions a range of French producers. The seasonal set menu is available to book for lunch on Sunday, July 14 at either 12.30pm/1pm or 3pm/3.30pm.