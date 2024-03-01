The Bay Vineyard at Robin Hood’s Bay has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a licence to serve alcohol. According to the company’s website, it is planning on offering tours of the vineyard followed by a wine tasting starting later this year.

If approved, the sale of alcohol would be permitted from 9am to 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday. The playing of live and recorded music would also be permitted seven days a week, from 9am until 11.30pm.

The application, submitted by Rebecca and Ian Sheveling, also proposes opening hours from 9am until midnight.

The Bay Vineyard at Robin Hood’s Bay has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a licence to serve alcohol.picture: Richard Ponter

The vineyard was established in 2017 and produces “handcrafted wines in the heart of North Yorkshire,” according to its website.

The proposal is currently pending with the licensing authority and representations can be submitted to the council by residents. The deadline for comments to be considered is Thursday, March 21 and they must state the grounds for representation.