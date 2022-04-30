BBC One’s Yes Chef winner Chris Baber shares his recipe for strawberry and raspberry crumble

Ingredients:

(Serves 6-8)

300g strawberries

Strawberry and raspberry crumble PA Photo/Haarala Hamilton.

300g raspberries

100g light muscovado or caster sugar

100g ground almonds

175g plain flour

75g cold butter, diced

100g flaked almonds

Clotted cream, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.

2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the strawberries and raspberries into an ovenproof dish. Scatter over one tablespoon of the sugar, then scatter over the ground almonds.

3. Put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the remaining sugar and flaked almonds.

4. Scatter the mixture evenly over the fruit.

5. Bake for 30–35 minutes until lightly golden.

6. Serve with clotted cream.