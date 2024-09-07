BBC Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt on how to have great pub grub at home

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rack of lamb with baby gem lettuce, peas, mint and bacon

“I don’t really need to comment much on this one – it’s heavenly, early summer on a plate!” says TV chef Matt Tebbutt.

Serves 4. Ingredients: Olive oil; 2 x 8-bone racks of lamb; Salt and pepper; 4 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked; 75g unsalted butter; 4 medium baby gem lettuces, halved; 200g pancetta or bacon, diced; 4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced; 100g fresh shelled peas, blanched and refreshed; 800ml lamb stock; 4 sprigs fresh mint, leaves picked and torn, plus extra to garnish

Matt Tebbutt, author of Pub Food.Photo credit: Chris Terry/PA

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan. Season the lamb fat with salt and pepper, then fry fat side down for a few minutes over a high heat until browned.

Turn over, put into a roasting tin and sprinkle with some of the fresh thyme. Roast in the preheated oven for 15–20 minutes or to your liking. Leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

In another frying pan, add 15g of the butter and colour off the baby gem lettuces, cut side down, in the foaming butter. Throw in the diced pancetta, the garlic and remaining thyme, and sauté for a few minutes until coloured. Add the peas and pour in the lamb stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2–3 minutes to warm everything through.

Matt Tebbutt’s rack of lamb with baby gem lettuce, peas, mint and bacon. Photo credit: Chris Terry/PA

Cut the lamb into chops and place on a large serving dish. Throw the mint into the simmering stock along with the remaining butter. Stir in to enrich the sauce and give it a good sheen. Season carefully, as the pancetta may already have seasoned the stock sufficiently. Spoon around the lamb racks and serve garnished with the extra mint.

Smoked haddock souffle tart

“Lighter than a traditional quiche, but just as satisfying. Always source naturally smoked haddock,” says TV chef Matt Tebbutt.

Serves 4. Ingredients: 2 smoked haddock fillets; 1.5 litres whole milk; 1 bunch fresh dill, chopped; 60g unsalted butter, melted; 50g strong Cheddar, grated; 1 tbsp crème fraîche or double cream; 3 free-range eggs, separated; 1 ready-made 22cm round shortcrust pastry case; Salt and pepper. To serve: Mixed green salad dressed with olive oil and lemon juice; Lemon wedges

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.

Place the haddock and milk in a large saucepan and poach for 8–10 minutes or until cooked through.

Remove the fish, leave to cool and break the haddock into flakes. Place the haddock in a bowl and stir in the dill, melted butter, cheese and crème fraîche and season with salt and pepper. Add the egg yolks and mix to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk the whites until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites gently through the haddock mixture.

Spoon the haddock mixture into the tart shell and bake for 35 minutes or until the filling has risen and the pastry is golden.

Serve the tart in slices with a green salad, and a lemon wedge for squeezing over.

Chocolate pudding and mascarpone ice cream

“This is quite a light, delicate chocolate cake, with a deliciously molten interior. The star anise is optional if you’re not a fan,” says TV chef Matt Tebbutt.

Makes 10-12 little puddings. Ingredients. For the mascarpone: 350ml water; 150g caster sugar; Finely grated zest and juice (about 75ml) of 2 unwaxed lemons; 400g mascarpone cheese. For the chocolate puddings: 250g dark chocolate, broken into pieces; 250g unsalted butter; 125g caster sugar; 1 tsp freshly ground star anise, sieved (remove the seeds from the pod, and crush in a pestle and mortar), optional; 5 medium free-range eggs; 5 medium free-range egg yolks; 50g plain flour; a pinch of salt; Good-quality cocoa powder, to serve (optional)

Start both the ice cream and cake the day before. For the ice cream, simply boil the water, sugar and lemon zest in a saucepan. Once the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat and stir in the mascarpone with the lemon juice. Cool and chill in an ice-cream maker (be careful not to over-churn). Freeze in a suitable container.

For the chocolate pudding, melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl over a saucepan of hot water. In a bowl, whisk the sugar, powdered anise, whole eggs and egg yolks until light and pale. Slowly add the melted chocolate to the egg and sugar mixture. Carefully fold in the flour and salt. Pour the mixture into little 200ml non-stick moulds, filling them halfway. Chill in the fridge overnight.

Next day, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4.4. Remove the pudding batter from the fridge, bring to room temperature and bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, no longer. The outside of the cake mix should be set firm yet the middle will remain molten.